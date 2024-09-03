Liisa Pakosta, Aleksei Jašin elected to Eesti 200 board

Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200).
Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk / ERR
Liisa Pakosta, current justice and digital affairs minister, has been confirmed one of Eesti 200's two vice chairs.

The party's board has also nominated Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin to the same position.

The pair were proposed by new party leader Kristina Kallas, elected to the post on Saturday.

Kallas said of her selections: "We represent a liberal and progressive worldview, and our vice-chairs embody this vision via their actions.

Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk / ERR

"Eesti 200 has to stand even more firmly behind its vision of bringing change in education, the economy, and governance," Kallas went on.

Saturday's Eesti 200 congress also saw Ando Kiviberg, Sander Udam, Daniel Kõiv, Irja Lutsar, Toomas Uibo, and Kristina Masen elected to the party's board, along with Jašin and Pakosta.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

