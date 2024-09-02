Justice minister seeking other ministers' advice on cutting red tape

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) has sent a letter to Estonia's ministers, Government Office, chancellor of justice and auditor general requesting advice on how to reduce bureaucracy.

"Dear colleague," the letter read. "As I set out to achieve the coalition agreement's goal of reducing bureaucracy, I turn to you for good counsel. I await your ministry's contributions and proposals by September 1, Knowledge Day, regarding what you consider important to take into account when addressing subsequent issues."

The minister sought advice, for example, on how to change the requirements for draft legislation in such a way that it would ensure that for every new requirement involving administrative burden introduced, an existing requirement would be repealed.

She explained that the goal is to establish a basis for rejecting draft legislation that doesn't satisfy the jointly agreed-upon requirement to reduce regulation.

Pakosta likewise sought advice on how the Ministry of Justice could help expedite proposals that have been submitted to reduce checks on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

She also asked how to most effectively achieve a legally clear distinction in bills transposing EU law between the strict transposition of EU requirements and the additions deemed necessary during the legislative process.

"We have promised to resolve this by presenting alternatives to MPs in draft legislation," the justice minister noted. "Thus, also welcome are your contributions to facilitating a broader understanding of clearly distinguishing between the transposition of EU law and local additions."

Lastly, Pakosta also asked for advice in relation to the Rules for Good Legislative Practice and Legislative Drafting (HÕNTE).

"Surely you've noticed something that needs to be removed from or updated in these rules," she noted. "Which is also why everyone's contributions to updating HÕNTE are priceless."

One of the major goals outlined in the current government's coalition agreement is the reduction of bureaucracy and regulation.

--

