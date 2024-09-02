Justice minister seeking other ministers' advice on cutting red tape

News
Liisa Pakosta.
Liisa Pakosta. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) has sent a letter to Estonia's ministers, Government Office, chancellor of justice and auditor general requesting advice on how to reduce bureaucracy.

"Dear colleague," the letter read. "As I set out to achieve the coalition agreement's goal of reducing bureaucracy, I turn to you for good counsel. I await your ministry's contributions and proposals by September 1, Knowledge Day, regarding what you consider important to take into account when addressing subsequent issues."

The minister sought advice, for example, on how to change the requirements for draft legislation in such a way that it would ensure that for every new requirement involving administrative burden introduced, an existing requirement would be repealed.

She explained that the goal is to establish a basis for rejecting draft legislation that doesn't satisfy the jointly agreed-upon requirement to reduce regulation.

Pakosta likewise sought advice on how the Ministry of Justice could help expedite proposals that have been submitted to reduce checks on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

She also asked how to most effectively achieve a legally clear distinction in bills transposing EU law between the strict transposition of EU requirements and the additions deemed necessary during the legislative process.

"We have promised to resolve this by presenting alternatives to MPs in draft legislation," the justice minister noted. "Thus, also welcome are your contributions to facilitating a broader understanding of clearly distinguishing between the transposition of EU law and local additions."

Lastly, Pakosta also asked for advice in relation to the Rules for Good Legislative Practice and Legislative Drafting (HÕNTE).

"Surely you've noticed something that needs to be removed from or updated in these rules," she noted. "Which is also why everyone's contributions to updating HÕNTE are priceless."

One of the major goals outlined in the current government's coalition agreement is the reduction of bureaucracy and regulation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:06

Gallery: Tallinn's Kumu hosts Latin American-themed courtyad festival

18:05

Reserve general: Ukrainians advancing in Kursk until they meet strong resistance

18:02

Minister: New NATO plan may hike Estonia's defense spending to 5 percent

17:30

Estonian high jumper Karmen Bruus to study and train in the USA

16:57

Estonian goalkeeper Hein looking to bounce back after 0-7 Barcelona defeat

16:54

Electricity prices in Estonia to rise to €500 per MWh on Tuesday evening

16:49

Government to start discussing salary fund tax idea on Thursday

16:20

US metal band Manowar announce two 2025 shows at Tallinn's Pirita Convent

16:00

Competition Authority not aware of any rules breach on summer electricity market

15:56

To cut red tape, justice chancellor calls for fewer legislative intents

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08:47

Students from Nigeria and Pakistan most likely to miss out on Estonian visa

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12:56

Long line forms at Tallinn Airport's security check Monday

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

01.09

Latvian government decides to list airBaltic this year

07:20

Police confiscate copy of controversial Lihula Monument

31.08

UK, other European countries may outsource prisoners to Estonia

07:42

State digital booking system directs patients to paid doctor's appointments

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo