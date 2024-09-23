Ministry of Climate ministers want to anonymize authors of bills

Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform) and Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE) have proposed, among other suggestions for reducing bureaucracy, that the party responsible for authoring a bill be identified at only the ministry level.

According to Section 41, Subsection 3 of the Rules for Good Legislative Practice and Legislative Drafting (HÕNTE), a bill's letter of explanation must include the names, positions and contact info of the individuals who authored and edited the bill and its letter of explanation.

Alender and Svet believe that it is the ministry, not a particular official, that is responsible for drawing up a bill, and that listing a particular official's name has opened them up to insults and threats.

"This is becoming an increasingly serious issue in practice, as there has been a rise in direct and personal insults and even threats – both verbal and written – made toward officials listed in the letter of explanation as the author of a bill," the ministers described.

"We propose that the author of a bill and its letter of explanation be listed at the ministry level, along with the ministry's general contact information (this practice is followed in other countries as well)," they said.

The document itself, signed by Alender and Svet, lists Ministry of Climate Legal Department adviser Triin Nymann as its contact.

At the beginning of the month, Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) sent a letter to Estonia's ministers, Government Office, chancellor of justice and auditor general requesting advice on how to reduce bureaucracy.

One of the major goals outlined in the current government's coalition agreement is the reduction of bureaucracy and regulation.

Alender and Svet's proposal. Source: ERR

--

