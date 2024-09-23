Ministry of Climate ministers want to anonymize authors of bills

News
The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, the Ministry of Climate and Ministry of Social Affairs are all under the one roof in Tallinn.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, the Ministry of Climate and Ministry of Social Affairs are all under the one roof in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform) and Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE) have proposed, among other suggestions for reducing bureaucracy, that the party responsible for authoring a bill be identified at only the ministry level.

According to Section 41, Subsection 3 of the Rules for Good Legislative Practice and Legislative Drafting (HÕNTE), a bill's letter of explanation must include the names, positions and contact info of the individuals who authored and edited the bill and its letter of explanation.

Alender and Svet believe that it is the ministry, not a particular official, that is responsible for drawing up a bill, and that listing a particular official's name has opened them up to insults and threats.

"This is becoming an increasingly serious issue in practice, as there has been a rise in direct and personal insults and even threats – both verbal and written – made toward officials listed in the letter of explanation as the author of a bill," the ministers described.

"We propose that the author of a bill and its letter of explanation be listed at the ministry level, along with the ministry's general contact information (this practice is followed in other countries as well)," they said.

The document itself, signed by Alender and Svet, lists Ministry of Climate Legal Department adviser Triin Nymann as its contact.

At the beginning of the month, Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) sent a letter to Estonia's ministers, Government Office, chancellor of justice and auditor general requesting advice on how to reduce bureaucracy.  

One of the major goals outlined in the current government's coalition agreement is the reduction of bureaucracy and regulation.  

Alender and Svet's proposal. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Aili Vahtla

Related

take the quiz

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:25

Estonia to build housing for displaced people in Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast

16:43

Businesses seeking sharp hike to reporting obligation threshold

16:17

Ministry of Climate ministers want to anonymize authors of bills

15:58

Transport Administration defends new driving theory test questions

15:28

Air link between Western Estonian islands and mainland disrupted last week

14:55

NATO jets intercept six Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

14:10

Qualified psychologist shortage leaves Estonian schools in sticky situation

13:52

Tiit Maran: Estonia's climate law lays a heavy burden on future generations

13:25

Lawyer must admit on radio he lied about former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas

12:51

Justice chancellor doesn't find car tax bill unconstitutional

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.09

EDF colonel: Russia's naval training exercise was smaller than announced

08:38

Driving schools: Transport Administration's ineptitude cause of exam failure chaos

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.09

Study: Estonians starting to make small talk

12:23

Justin Timberlake performing in Tallinn next summer

09:15

Estonia's incoming profit tax might be too much for small companies

12:34

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

14:55

NATO jets intercept six Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo