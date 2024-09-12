Telia to switch to rental-only internet routers

Customers who have contracts with telecommunications firm Telia will from next month no longer be able to purchase new routers from the company, and will have to return them upon termination of contract.

Telia has announced changes to its contract terms from October 15 which, the company says, will "offer a better user experience" and "support the circular economy."

The statement continued: "The cost of services will not change."

"In the future, it will no longer be possible to purchase rented devices. Upon terminating a lease, the device must be returned to Telia."

ERR asked Evelin Neerot, head of Telia's connectivity services department, to elaborate on what constitutes the "better user experience" referenced.

She said: "The plus side of rented devices is that if something happens to that device or if a newer, more capable device is introduced to the market, then the customer can easily swap that for a new one without having to spend a large sum to purchase a new device."

As to how the changes contribute to the circular economy, Neerot said that outdated and unused modems, routers and other devices often sit at home gathering dust and are not disposed of correctly or put back into circulation.

"Since rented devices must be returned to the service provider after use, the circulation of these devices rises," she claimed, adding this led to a lessened need to make newer devices, and so a reduced environmental footprint.

The change applies to customers obtaining new routers after October 15; those who already purchased a Telia router will not be required to switch to a rental contract, Neerot said, adding that clients will also be able to continue using their own independently purchased routers.

