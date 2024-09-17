Government planning to decide Tuesday morning on how businesses will be taxed

News
a cabinet session at the Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government.
a cabinet session at the Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The government plans at a meeting Tuesday morning to hammer out exactly how businesses will be taxed in Estonia.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) told ERR: "The government will tomorrow morning (ie. Tuesday – ed.) convene to review and look over the latest feedback from the Ministry of Finance."

"We have consulted with market participants, the Bank of Estonia, and many others. Following this, we will make the decisions and provide explanations," the prime minister continued.

When talking about a communique from major businesspeople in Estonia which urged the government to borrow more, Michal said that while the state's loan volume could rise, borrowing will not be a cure-all for the problems facing Estonia.

 "In this, cuts are very necessary. Loans come with interest repayments. Borrowing is more costly, and will not solve Estonia's problems," Michal wen ton.

Following a coalition council meeting Monday, government members told ERR the hope is the final decisions will be made Tuesday morning.

Interior Minister Lauri Läänemet (SDE) Said that a cabinet session will convene today, Tuesday.

"Right now, we are still discussing the different impacts of the taxes and looking for a solution which will minimize the effects of the defense tax, particularly that portion affecting businesses, on economic growth," the minister said.

Eesti 200 chair and Education Minister Kristina Kallas added: "There is no more room for delay. The cabinet session starts at 9 a.m., and we must make the decisions there."

Owners and executives of some of Estonia's largest companies drafted a letter to the prime minister and the minister of finance in which they called for the state to abandon the additional taxation on inputs such as capital, assets, energy and labor.

Doing so poses a threat to the country's competitiveness, they wrote, adding that financing the necessary defense expenditures in the changed security situation could better be achieved via borrowing.

SDE, Eesti 200 prefer profit tax to tax on property

The Social Democrats (SDE) Eesti 200 favor profit taxation on businesses over a property tax.

Talking to "Aktuaalne kaamera," Läänemets noted that business themselves "have pointed out that wealth and the accumulation of wealth at the top should be taxed the most when we talk about this security tax," adding that the numbers "could be significantly higher, given how much wealth is concentrated in the hands of a very small proportion of society."

The profit tax could be higher than the 2 percent set out in the coalition agreement, SDE believes.

While Eesti 200 does not concur with upping the profit tax rate, according to Kallas there are more questions than answers when it comes to a property tax, which would be " complicated," while "assessing its impact is even more difficult."

SDE have said they are only willing to consider a property tax if unions agree to raise the minimum wage to the level the party wants, which would not have happened ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

The prime minister declined to specify his party's preferences, adding that the scale of the national security tax is less key than ensuring that it impacts as lightly as possible on economic growth

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov, Iida-Mai Einmaa

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:49

EDF Joint Headquarters chief: Ability to destroy the enemy in its territory key

15:42

Serbia's foreign minister in Tallinn: We are on the road to EU membership

15:05

Wandering Lights festival illuminates Kadriorg Park this week

14:40

Experts: Average electricity price to stay above €100 in winter

14:10

Estonia's first test-tube foal born at stables near Tartu

13:57

Martin Rump 10th in Barcelona 24H race

13:44

Study: Eesti 200's rating rises after leadership change

13:00

Estonian university strips prof's emeritus status over Russian conference

13:00

Government reaches agreement on tax changes Updated

12:36

Former ministry official Kusti Salm new CEO of Frankenburg Technologies

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.09

Difference in Estonia's lowest, highest income deciles is fivefold

15.09

EDF gets chance to test K9 self-propelled howitzers' accuracy

08:38

Entrepreneurs in a letter to the PM: Estonia should borrow for defense Updated

07:46

Gallery: Upcoming thriller 'The Agency' scenes filmed in central Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13:00

Government reaches agreement on tax changes Updated

16.09

Estonia to stop making 1 and 2-cent coins next year

16.09

Estonia to hire first sworn Arabic translators

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo