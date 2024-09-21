Vox pop: Should Estonia borrow to fund national defense?

News
Microphone (photo is illustrative).
Microphone (photo is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Is borrowing in order to spend on defense a good idea? This question was put to several leading politicians in Estonia by the daily Postimees after business leaders petitioned the prime minister and finance minister this week to do so.

Opposition MPs

Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart said in response that he had proposed taking out a loan for ammunition purchases at the start of this summer, meaning he supports the initiative, though he cautioned about the worsening state of the economy now.

Isamaa MP Aivar Kokk said, "borrowing is the fastest way," and called for national defense bonds to be issued by the government solely to raise funds for that purpose. However, he added that there is not a straight choice between tax hikes or borrowing, but rather making extensive cuts represents a third option.

Aivar Kokk. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Coalition MPs

Tanel Kiik, a member of the finance committee of the parliament (SDE), said the proposals made by entrepreneurs should be taken seriously, though borrowing alone is not enough to strengthen national defense, as it does not help reduce the budget deficit - an exception on defense spending may be needed in calculating the budgetary deficit and keeping this below the EU's 3-percent maximum, he added.

Annely Akkermann, a member of parliament (Reform Party), said borrowing, including through defense bonds, can finance expenses before the corresponding revenue is collected, but nonetheless borrowing cannot replace revenue, and tax revenues for defense spending must be raised regardless; the government's planned security tax is manageable, Akkermann, a former finance minister, added.

Annely Akkermann. Source: ERR/Arp Müller

Kadri Kullman (Parempoolsed) and Evelyn Sepp (Greens) also spoke to Postimees.

Several well-known Estonian business leaders including the Villig brothers (Bolt) and Taavet Hinrikus (Wise) this week addressed Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (both Reform) in a letter this week which stated that Estonia should ditch additional taxation on inputs such as capital, assets, energy and labor – even for the stated aim of providing revenue to spend on defense – and instead borrow. The entrepreneurs said the tax hikes threaten Estonia's business competitiveness internationally.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

take the quiz

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:42

Riigikogu committee chair calls for swift end to LNG imports from Russia to EU

16:39

Buses to temporarily replace Tallinn's trolleybuses from November

16:38

Nordic-Baltic financial authorities rehearse crisis scenario

16:36

Ursula von der Leyen sends EU commissioner mission letter to Kaja Kallas

15:33

EAÕK says will help Russian church in Estonia break free of Moscow yoke

15:33

Prisma, Maxima kick-off supermarket 'slogan wars,' others follow suit

14:02

Drones for Ukraine donations organizer still owes €32,000

12:22

Vox pop: Should Estonia borrow to fund national defense?

11:44

MEP: I would like to know more about change in Estonia's UNGA voting policy

10:53

Kalev/Cramo one game away from FIBA Champions League main table

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.09

Study: Estonians starting to make small talk

20.09

Tallinn mall closes parking lot against unsanctioned Thursday drift events

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.09

Tallinn unveils Liivalaia tänav design conditions

17.09

Wandering Lights festival illuminates Kadriorg Park this week

20.09

EDF colonel: Russia's naval training exercise was smaller than announced

19.09

Estonia updates driver's written test questions to be more realistic

08:52

Has the time come to leave the MS Estonia wreck in peace?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo