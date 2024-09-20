Tallinn announces upcoming road repair works for next week

Roadworks will take place in several areas of the capital next week, disrupting traffic for drivers and public transport users.

Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said the repair works will help improve the condition and lifespan of the roads, making daily travel better for everyone.

"We are repairing roads to make travel easier for everyone. I would especially like to highlight the reconstruction of the Kadaka viaduct in Tähetorn, which will close traffic in the area until the end of the year. I ask people, if possible, to take the train to avoid driving not only to the city center but also to Nõmme center and the Hiiu railway crossing," he said in a statement.

Information about repair works can be found at the beginning of each week on Tallinn's social media channels and website under the keyword "Tänavad korda" (Streets to be repaired).

The following street repair works will take place in Tallinn next week:

Monday, September 23:

Tööstuse Street – From Valgevase Street to Vana-Kalamaja Street

Niine Street – From Vana-Kalamaja Street to Põhja puiestee

From Monday, September 23 to Wednesday, September 25:

Peterburi tee – From Smuuli tee to Mustakivi tee

From Monday, September 23 to Thursday, September 26:

Mustamäe tee – From Endla Street to Kadaka tee (to ensure smoother traffic, works will be done at night)

Tuesday, September 24:

Kalevi Street – From Linda Street to Graniidi Street

From Thursday, September 26 to Friday, September 27:

Linnu tee– From Sõpruse puiestee to Mustamäe tee

You can find maps here.

--

