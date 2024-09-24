Narva becomes autumn capital

News
Autumn leaves.
Autumn leaves. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

On Sunday, the eastern border city of Narva took on the role of Estonia's autumn capital for the 16th time.

The title of autumn capital obligates Narva to keep the autumn storms moderate, send migratory birds on their way, and ensure good spirits for the city's visitors, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The city will host several concerts and theater performances to boost residents' morale as the days get shorter.

"I think it may be very important for the people of Narva to feel appreciated. I do not know the history behind why Narva was chosen as the autumn capital, but it gives a nice feeling to be able to enliven things here on the border, to do something different. It is all symbolic, of course, but as we can see, people are gathering, showing interest, and it's a festive day. Let's keep the title of autumn capital held high," Mayor Jaan Toots told AK.

The cultural program kicked off with a concert by the Narva City Symphony Orchestra and Antonio Vivaldi's The Four Seasons played to a full house.

Narva took over the seasonal title from summer capital Pärnu and will pass it on to the winter capital Otepää.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

