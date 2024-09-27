Estonia ferry disaster 30th anniversary to be marked in Tallinn on Saturday

On Saturday (September 28), the anniversary of the sinking of the MS Estonia ferry will be marked in Tallinn to remember the hundreds of people who lost their lives in the disasater.

Organized by the Memento Mare association, a memorial service and wreath-laying will take place at noon by the Estonia Broken Line memorial in Kesklinn.

Following this, the victims' relatives, their supporters, and representatives of the rescuers will gather for a meeting at the Seaplane Harbour Museum.

On the same day, an exhibition titled "Estonia – The Story of a Ship" will also open at the museum.

The ferry disaster occurred during a storm on September 28, 1994, while the vessel was en route from Tallinn to Stockholm.

In total 989 people were on board the MS Estonia ferry and 137 people survived. Only 95 bodies were recovered.

The ferry sank in the Baltic Sea between 0:55 a.m. and 2:03 a.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!