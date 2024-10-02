X!

Foreign minister condemns Iran's missile attacks against Israel

Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk / ERR
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) condemned Iran's strikes on Israel on Tuesday evening and called for the country to stop.

"I condemn Iran's brutal wave of missile attacks against #Israel tonight," the minister wrote on social media. "Iran feeds terror not only in the Middle-East but also in #Ukraine. This must stop."

Iran launched hundreds of missiles towards Israel, with at least some striking Israeli territory, the BBC wrote.

It is the second attack by Iran this year, after it fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel in April.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attacks were in response to Israel's killing of one of its top commanders and leaders of Iran-backed militias in the region.

Iran does not recognize Israel's right to exist and seeks its eradication. It has spent years backing paramilitary organizations opposed to Israel.

Israel believes that Iran poses an existential threat and has spent years running covert operations against Tehran.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

