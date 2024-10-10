Oral surgeons and orthodontists paid the most among doctors in Estonia

This year, oral, facial and maxillofacial surgeons have the highest earnings among healthcare workers, with an average monthly salary of €8,060, followed by orthodontists, whose monthly earnings reach €7,008, according to a salary survey conducted by the National Institute for Health Development (TAI).

A recent salary survey, reflecting figures from March, reveals that oral, facial and maxillofacial surgeons and orthodontists top the salary rankings among healthcare workers. However, neurosurgeons also earn close to €7,000 per month. The average salary for physicians-executives is €6,818.

These figures represent the average gross monthly salary, which includes base pay as well as additional compensation for evening, overtime or night shifts and work on public holidays and weekends. The data also accounts for irregular bonuses and additional payments.

Physicians' salaries have risen significantly compared to 2023, with an average increase of 21 percent. Salaries for oral, facial and maxillofacial surgeons increased by €857, while orthodontists saw a rise of €460 compared to the previous year.

As of March, the average salary also exceeded €6,000 for ophthalmologists, vascular surgeons, cardiologists, thoracic surgeons, anesthesiologists and intensive care specialists, cardiovascular surgeons and prosthodontists.

The average monthly salary for dentists is €5,610, while dental students in internships earn €2,987 per month.

Resident doctors, who have completed medical school and are gaining specialist knowledge during residency, earn an average salary of €3,290 per month.

Psychiatrists have an average salary of €5,454, while child and adolescent psychiatrists earn €4,696. Clinical psychologists earn less, with an average income of €3,249, and psychologists and psychotherapists earn €2,911 per month.

Nurses' salaries also vary by specialization: anesthesia and intensive care nurses earn the most, with an average monthly salary of €3,163. Emergency medicine nurses earn just over €3,000 per month, while geriatric nurses have an average monthly income of €2,971 and oncology nurses earn €2,866.

The lowest-paid nurses are diabetes nurses, school nurses and rehabilitation nurses, earning €2,068, €2,066, and €2,169 per month, respectively.

At the lower end of the healthcare salary scale are care workers, masseurs and social workers. The lowest average salary, €1,303, was earned by assistant physiotherapists, while other care workers earned €1,400 and masseurs €1,481.

Caregivers had an average monthly salary of €1,685, social workers €1,849 and ambulance technicians earned an average of €2,026 as of March.

These average salaries are calculated based on full-time employment.

For comparison, Estonia's average gross monthly salary in the first quarter of this year was €1,894.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!