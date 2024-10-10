Doctors' median wage up 21 percent on year, to €4,557 per month

A salary survey conducted by the National Institute for Health Development (TAI) has revealed that wage growth in the health sector has accelerated, particularly for doctors.

The median gross monthly wage for doctors, including bonuses, stood at €4,557, as of March this year, a rise on year of 21 percent.

The median wage for nurses and midwives meanwhile was €2,409 (up 17 percent on year); for caregivers €1,598 per month (an on-year rise of 13 percent).

Commenting on the results, Tiiu-Liisa Rummo, senior analyst at the National Institute for Health Development (TAI), said: "Although many healthcare workers earn an hourly wage which exceeds what is stipulated in the collective agreement, there are still employees whose wages, based on data submitted for March, remain below the established minimum."

"This affects 21 percent of specialists, 32 percent of nurses and midwives, and 55 percent of caregivers," Rummo went on.

"Nearly a third of healthcare workers earning below the minimum are employed in the private sector. About this it is important to consider that in the private sector is the option to take out dividends, and so receive additional income," she added.

The median net wage for doctors was €3,598 per month (up 16 percent), for nurses and midwives €1,920 (a rise of 10 percent), and for caregivers €1,160, the latter a 5-percent on-year rise.

The median wage growth for healthcare workers has outpaced the national median wage, which stood at €1,553 in the first quarter of this year; an annual increase of 9 percent.

Doctors' median salary is 2.9 times higher than the national median, While nurses and midwives earn 1.5 times more, and caregivers slightly above the median by €45, TAI reports.

The mean gross monthly salary for doctors was €4,989, while their mean hourly gross wage with bonuses stood at €28.69, a 29-percent rise on year.

The minimum hourly wage, according to the 2024 collective agreement, was set at €17.88 for doctors and €19.45 for specialists, with average minimum wage rises of 20 percent.

