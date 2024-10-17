MEP: Things are moving in Hungary and a democratic solution will be found one day

One fine day, the people of Hungary will realize that power has corrupted Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and a democratic solution will be found, Riho Terras (Isamaa) said on the "Esimene stuudio" MEPs debate.

Hungary's controversial positions, including its stance on aiding Ukraine, its relations with Russia's autocratic government and concerns about the functioning of Hungary's judicial system, have led to other European Union countries being reluctant to meet with Prime Minister Orbán during Hungary's presidency. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also strongly criticized Orbán during a debate in the European Parliament.

Riho Terras described these developments as hardly surprising.

"Orbán's behavior... he is clearly Vladimir Putin's crony and takes instructions from Russia in whatever he does. In terms of how he came to power – the social democratic government in Hungary was so corrupt that the people had enough and voted in Orbán with a huge majority. Over time, power has corrupted him and he's lost the plot. But one day, the people of Hungary will realize this. Hungarian members of the European People's Party (EPP), who used to belong to Orbán's party, clearly stood against him in this debate. Things are happening in Hungary, and a democratic solution will be found there one day," Terras said.

Jüri Ratas (Center Party) also said that von der Leyen did not go too far when criticizing Orbán. "The debate highlighted value positions. /.../ I liked Ursula von der Leyen's point that we do not share the same space of values [as Orbán]," Ratas noted.

Urmas Paet (Reform Party) stated that there are numerous issues with Hungary's current government, ranging from infringement procedures concerning the rule of law to Hungary's deviation from the EU's common foreign and security policy, as well as its sympathies toward Russia and China.

"The question is what to do in this situation, as the European Union was created in the faith that all states /.../ share the same principles. Now, when we are having problems with a particular government, there are no good solutions, because there is no real mechanism for expelling a single state. Many important decisions require consensus. Even in matters of calling a member state to order, everyone needs to agree, but if we look at the 27 member states, not everyone is prepared to do so should it come down to a vote over revoking Hungary's voting right," Paet said.

"We've had six months of stoppage, and the things that are up to the presidency (Hungary) have not gone anywhere. Everyone is waiting for January 1 when Poland will take over. It (Hungary's presidency – ed.) has been a waste of time," Paet added.

Jaak Madison (Center) said that he has been partial to Orbán's stance on illegal immigration and the need to protect EU external borders. "These are the correct positions, and looking at the migration policy of Germany and Poland today, it is what Hungary pursued in 2015," Madison said.

But if we look at Orbán's policy toward Russia and China, it is not just unsympathetic, but downright dangerous for us, the MEP added.

"But to allow oneself to get emotional, as many MEPs did during the debate – like a bunch of thugs duking it out in the street – excuse me! Whether we like him or not, Orbán is an elected prime minister. If someone in the EU says that the elections in Hungary haven't been democratic... /.../ To attack Orbán on matters other than the presidency's priorities... most MEPs' behavior was churlish. Let us look at the topics – of course, security is a priority and Hungary has, unfortunately, plotted the opposite course to us."

Sven Mikser (SDE) suggested that problems with Hungary are fundamental matters for the EU as they go to the union's founding principles.

"I do not take Jaak Madison's view that we should separate every topic, praise him for one thing and criticize for others – these things are connected. That there are problems with free speech, media freedom, the rule of law and corruption in Hungary – if we consider that there is a struggle between liberal democracy and totalitarian autocracy in Hungary, which is blocking EU unity on purpose. Orbán clearly does not stand on the side of liberal democracy in said struggle. It is not random," Mikser said.

Jana Toom (Center) said that the hope other EU member states will find consensus on Hungary is in vain.

"There is no consensus, nor will there be, as that would require unanimity, and Hungary will always find at least one ally," she remarked.

Toom added that, unlike Madison, she does not support Orbán's migration policy, while it is not the most important thing.

"In truth, Orbán's foreign policy playbook should not come as a surprise to anyone. And look at what he did with Russian gas – a brilliant trick – Ukraine lays down sanctions and says that Russian gas will not be crossing our borders anymore, but Hungary's still does, because they have an agreement with Ukraine, according to which gas changes owners on the border. Hungary is still sitting pretty using Russian gas," Toom pointed out.

