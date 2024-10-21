X!

Electricity prices rise in Estonia, while negative in Finland

News
Lit windows at night.
Lit windows at night. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

While electricity prices in Estonia were very favorable this past weekend, the average price for Monday jumped to nearly €100 per megawatt-hour. In contrast, Finland's electricity prices remained in the negative throughout the day on Monday.

On Monday, the average electricity price in Estonia reached €96.64 per megawatt-hour, with the highest price recorded between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., when it spiked to €220.

This price increase is significant, as the average price on Saturday and Sunday was €8.50 and €2.60 per megawatt-hour, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Finland, electricity prices stayed negative throughout Monday, with an average price of -€0.99 per megawatt-hour.

According to Elering Live, electricity transfers from Finland to Estonia were carried out via both electrical connections between the countries on Monday, with nearly 1,000 megawatts transferred. Estonia's own electricity production stood at around 720 megawatts on Monday morning, with wind farms contributing a little over 400 megawatts. Electricity consumption in Estonia was at 1,200 megawatts.

A similar price increase occurred the previous week, when Sunday's average price was €15.30, but it jumped to €132.70 per megawatt-hour on Monday.

The average price in Estonia last week was €57.50 per megawatt-hour.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:14

Pärnu River fishers report bumper pike-perch catches, less so in the bay

15:42

Napoleon's model ship on display at Maritime Museum

15:35

Analyst: Banking tax has not directly harmed Lithuanian economy

15:09

Gallery: New exhibition marks history of figure study at Estonian arts academy

14:40

Carl-Ruuben Soolep: Improving Estonia's reputation a sound investment

14:22

Video: Tartu's former boiler house chimney demolished Updated

14:03

Reintroduction project expands European mink's Estonian habitat to Saaremaa

13:32

Bootstrap Island voted Best Estonian Video Game 2024

13:27

Tallinn kindergartens struggling to find teachers

13:08

Two Estonian children's books featured in prestigious international catalogue

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:54

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

15.10

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

14:22

Video: Tartu's former boiler house chimney demolished Updated

20.10

Estonia's PPA to trial floating border infrastructure

19.10

Mobility expert: Tallinn public transport may have less users after reforms

20.10

Estonia to establish 1,000-strong crisis unit to curb migration attacks

20.10

ERR in Moldova: Russia has tried to influence elections, EU referendum

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo