Electricity prices rise in Estonia, while negative in Finland

While electricity prices in Estonia were very favorable this past weekend, the average price for Monday jumped to nearly €100 per megawatt-hour. In contrast, Finland's electricity prices remained in the negative throughout the day on Monday.

On Monday, the average electricity price in Estonia reached €96.64 per megawatt-hour, with the highest price recorded between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., when it spiked to €220.

This price increase is significant, as the average price on Saturday and Sunday was €8.50 and €2.60 per megawatt-hour, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Finland, electricity prices stayed negative throughout Monday, with an average price of -€0.99 per megawatt-hour.

According to Elering Live, electricity transfers from Finland to Estonia were carried out via both electrical connections between the countries on Monday, with nearly 1,000 megawatts transferred. Estonia's own electricity production stood at around 720 megawatts on Monday morning, with wind farms contributing a little over 400 megawatts. Electricity consumption in Estonia was at 1,200 megawatts.

A similar price increase occurred the previous week, when Sunday's average price was €15.30, but it jumped to €132.70 per megawatt-hour on Monday.

The average price in Estonia last week was €57.50 per megawatt-hour.

--

