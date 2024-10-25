X!

Defense League gains larger role in safeguarding Estonia's energy infrastructure

News
Electricity pylon (photo is illustrative).
Electricity pylon (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) is to step up security around Estonia's electricity grid, initiating joint defense exercises and crisis-preparedness measures to safeguard vital energy services in the changed security situation, Postimees reports.

The Defense League signed a cooperation agreement Thursday with transmission operator Elering, to strengthen Estonia's electricity transmission defense and resilience, including infrastructure defense exercises aimed at bolstering cooperation in security-related situations.

The two parties are to jointly develop infrastructure defense measures and set benchmarks for rapid crisis resolution, with exercises to be based on risk analysis and threat scenarios, often conducted in danger zones such as those around major cables.

Karl Kristian Kits, Elering's head of infrastructure security, said: "As a result of the joint planning, exercise and implementation of the activities, we will be better prepared for unexpected situations and ready to resolve them immediately."

The Defense League's commander Maj. Gen. Ilmar Tamm said that Elering is applying Ukraine's lessons to strengthen energy security in crises, adding: "The cooperation agreement and our joint activities thus far with Elering are excellent examples of us moving in the right direction."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:23

Price of electricity to remain high on Saturday

16:32

Defense League gains larger role in safeguarding Estonia's energy infrastructure

16:17

Bolt CEO calls remote work 'insanity,' says more in-office days needed

15:19

Clocks go back one hour in Estonia on Sunday

14:57

Kristo Tohver named new Estonian Olympic Committee secretary general

14:44

Former ISS chief: SDE's proposal would create more problems than solve

14:24

Spy thriller partly shot in Tallinn 'The Agency' trailer released

14:24

Colonel: Recent weeks have brought nothing but negative developments for Ukraine

13:58

Tennis star Mark Lajal through to Sioux Falls quarter finals

13:55

Parempoolsed: Läänemets' thought police idea danger to rule of law

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.10

Attempted abduction of Australian casinos businessman foiled in Tallinn

24.10

Domestic electricity prices in Finland, Sweden up to 40% cheaper than in Estonia

09:04

Prime minister: All Russian citizens in Estonia should lose the right to vote

24.10

Estonia discussing age restriction for scooter use

24.10

Viljandi school shooting 10 years on: Lessons learned from the tragedy

09:04

SDE: Only Russian citizens opposing Ukraine war should vote in Estonia

24.10

250-kilogram aircraft bomb found in Narva-Jõesuu

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo