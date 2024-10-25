Defense League gains larger role in safeguarding Estonia's energy infrastructure

The volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) is to step up security around Estonia's electricity grid, initiating joint defense exercises and crisis-preparedness measures to safeguard vital energy services in the changed security situation, Postimees reports .

The Defense League signed a cooperation agreement Thursday with transmission operator Elering, to strengthen Estonia's electricity transmission defense and resilience, including infrastructure defense exercises aimed at bolstering cooperation in security-related situations.

The two parties are to jointly develop infrastructure defense measures and set benchmarks for rapid crisis resolution, with exercises to be based on risk analysis and threat scenarios, often conducted in danger zones such as those around major cables.

Karl Kristian Kits, Elering's head of infrastructure security, said: "As a result of the joint planning, exercise and implementation of the activities, we will be better prepared for unexpected situations and ready to resolve them immediately."

The Defense League's commander Maj. Gen. Ilmar Tamm said that Elering is applying Ukraine's lessons to strengthen energy security in crises, adding: "The cooperation agreement and our joint activities thus far with Elering are excellent examples of us moving in the right direction."

