X!

Estonia's Barclay de Tolly mausoleum to remain open

News
Barclay de Tolly mausoleum Jõgeveste.
Barclay de Tolly mausoleum Jõgeveste. Source: ERR
News

There are no plans to close a mausoleum for Russian Field Marshal Barclay de Tolly in southern Estonia, councilors say, despite a decision to remove a statue of him from the Latvian capital.

While a monument to Prince Michael Andreas Barclay de Tolly (1761-1818) stands prominently in Latvia's capital, his body lies in a mausoleum near Tõrva in Estonia along with his wife.

The site is still popular with tourists today, even though he died more than 200 years ago.

Maido Ruusmann, chairman of Tõrva municipal council and member of Riigikogu, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the Latvian statue could be brought to Estonia.

Memorial of Michael Barclay de Tolly in Riga. Source: NakNakNak / Pixabay

"There has to be a limit when looking back into history. If we consider Barclay de Tolly as a person, he was a military commander of Baltic German-Scottish origin who served the Tsarist Russian Empire. However, it's also important to understand why his mausoleum is located here — he owned the Jõgeveste Manor and wanted to live here. What's remarkable in history is that he was reportedly a man who learned the Estonian language," Ruusmann said.

Barclay de Tolly has many connections with Estonia, said historian and director of the Estonian War Museum Hellar Lill

"It's up to the Latvians to feel how they choose about it. But in our case — he is not associated with the tragic events in our history. The events that Barclay de Tolly was involved in don't hurt anyone today. He did not act as a military commander directly leading forces in Estonia. Barclay de Tolly, being here among us, brings an important part of world history — the Napoleonic Wars  (1803–1815) — right to our doorstep," he told the show.

Both Latvia and Estonia have removed USSR-era monuments and symbols from their public spaces after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:03

Kristian Kullamäe's Bilbao win in FIBA cup again

13:29

Kaire Saarep: Occupational accidents largely avoidable

12:55

Estonia's Barclay de Tolly mausoleum to remain open

12:22

Mark Lajal through to US ATP competition round two

12:07

Health executive: Patient list-based family medicine not working in Estonia

11:55

Expert: Risk of short-term electricity price spikes still there this winter

11:06

Auditor General: State Budget Act amendments smoke and mirrors with no real effect

10:55

Tartu testing domestic electric bikes for share scheme

10:21

Competition Authority orders waste collection firm to cut fees

09:51

Swedbank's nine months net profit €279 million

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.10

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:18

Attempted abduction of Australian casinos businessman foiled in Tallinn

22.10

Tallinn publishes snow clearing map for coming winter

21.10

Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

22.10

NATO secretary general: Estonia is an example to other Allies Updated

22.10

PPA finds Lihula monument could lead people to jump to wrong conclusions

22.10

Gallery: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte meets Estonian President Alar Karis

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo