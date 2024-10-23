X!

No plans to close Estonia's Barclay de Tolly mausoleum

News
Barclay de Tolly mausoleum Jõgeveste.
Barclay de Tolly mausoleum Jõgeveste. Source: ERR
News

There are no plans to close a mausoleum for Russian Field Marshal Barclay de Tolly in southern Estonia, councilors say, despite a decision to remove a statue of him from the Latvian capital.

While a monument to Prince Michael Andreas Barclay de Tolly (1761-1818) stands prominently in Latvia's capital, his body lies in a mausoleum near Tõrva in Estonia along with his wife.

The site is still popular with tourists today, even though he died more than 200 years ago.

Maido Ruusmann, chairman of Tõrva municipal council and member of Riigikogu, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the Latvian statue could be brought to Estonia.

Memorial of Michael Barclay de Tolly in Riga. Source: NakNakNak / Pixabay

"There has to be a limit when looking back into history. If we consider Barclay de Tolly as a person, he was a military commander of Baltic German-Scottish origin who served the Tsarist Russian Empire. However, it's also important to understand why his mausoleum is located here — he owned the Jõgeveste Manor and wanted to live here. What's remarkable in history is that he was reportedly a man who learned the Estonian language," Ruusmann said.

Barclay de Tolly has many connections with Estonia, said historian and director of the Estonian War Museum Hellar Lill

"It's up to the Latvians to feel how they choose about it. But in our case — he is not associated with the tragic events in our history. The events that Barclay de Tolly was involved in don't hurt anyone today. He did not act as a military commander directly leading forces in Estonia. Barclay de Tolly, being here among us, brings an important part of world history — the Napoleonic Wars  (1803–1815) — right to our doorstep," he told the show.

Both Latvia and Estonia have removed USSR-era monuments and symbols from their public spaces after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:31

Electricity markups might go up by a few euros per megawatt-hour in Estonia

10:33

Gallery: NATO secretary general visits eFP battle group in Estonia

10:01

Amendment to allow 15 kilometer direct power lines in Estonia

09:38

Enefit Power launches internal probe into Auvere plant down time

09:05

Domestic electricity prices in Finland, Sweden up to 40% cheaper than in Estonia

08:27

Swedbank Estonia chief: More competition won't significantly impact profits

08:12

US allies in Estonia pause on move to newly completed Reedo camp

23.10

Tallinn Ring Road attracting companies to surrounding municipalities

23.10

Estonian banks say lower interest rates will reduce future profits

23.10

Gallery: New Kelly Sildaru movie gets Estonian premiere in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.10

Attempted abduction of Australian casinos businessman foiled in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.10

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

23.10

Transport chief: Next stage of Tallinn's public transport reform especially exciting

21.10

Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

23.10

Hairdressers, librarians to be trained as mental health gatekeepers

23.10

NATO secretary general: Estonia is an example to other Allies Updated

23.10

No plans to close Estonia's Barclay de Tolly mausoleum

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo