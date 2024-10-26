X!

Estonian researchers claim climate change not behind mammoths' extinction

News
Mammoth.
Mammoth. Source: Flying Puffin/Wikimedia Commons
News

The findings of an international working group, with participation from researchers at TalTech's Department of Geology, cast doubt on the assumption that environmental conditions became unsurvivable for mammoths, Postimees reports.

A new study published in Quaternary Science Reviews reveals that mammoths in southeastern Western Siberia lived in a relatively mild climate between 28,000 and 22,000 years ago, challenging prior assumptions about a relentlessly harsh environment during the last glacial maximum.

By analyzing isotopic compositions in mammoth teeth and tusks, scientists determined that warming periods in this region allowed mammoths to experience living conditions similar to their European counterparts, suggesting climate alone did not drive their extinction.

The research proposes that nutrient availability, alongside climate changes, played a significant role in the mammoths' demise, as dietary limitations may have affected their survival more than previously understood. This study provides insights not only into mammoth ecology but also into how climate shifts affect large herbivores today, hinting at patterns that could inform our understanding of current environmental impacts on wildlife.

Additionally, these findings open new questions about ancient human life and migration in the same area, as researchers investigate how humans might have coexisted with mammoths in these fluctuating conditions.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: BNS, Postimees

