Price of electricity to remain high on Saturday

An old wall socket.
An old wall socket. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Last weekend, the price of electricity in Estonia dropped below €10 per megawatt-hour, but this coming weekend will begin with prices exceeding €100.

On Saturday, the average daily electricity price in the Nord Pool Estonian price area will reach €128.8 per megawatt-hour – up 16 times from last Saturday's price.

The highest price will occur just after midnight on Sunday, with electricity costing €250 per megawatt-hour. Prices will also remain elevated on Saturday evening; from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., prices will not drop below €146.

Last weekend, the average daily price was €8.5 per megawatt-hour on Saturday and €2.6 per megawatt-hour on Sunday.

This week's price surge has been partly attributed to maintenance on the Sweden-Lithuania electricity interconnection. On Friday, Elering announced that the Estlink 1 connection between Estonia and Finland will undergo scheduled maintenance in the second half of November.

The maintenance work will last from November 18 to 22, a total of five days.

Originally planned for April of this year, the maintenance was postponed due to an issue with Estlink 2 to prevent both Estonia-Finland interconnections from being offline simultaneously.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

