X!

Kallas: Too little controllable electricity in climate minister's forecasts

News
News

There are still questions about guaranteeing future electricity production capacities, said Kristina Kallas, minister of education and research, after a meeting of the government's economy cabinet. She said, under current plans, the share of controlled electricity is too small.

On Thursday, the government is discussing a reduction in offshore wind farms in the economy cabinet.

"The Ministry of Climate has presented its more detailed and comprehensive calculations, which can be seen in the materials provided. However, many questions remain. For example, the projected share of renewable energy is very high in future forecasts, with practically 80 or 90 percent of electricity capacity and consumption volumes in 2035 expected to come from renewable sources. However, these are not controllable capacities. The share of controllable capacities in these projections is very small," Kallas told ERR.

"This still raises concerns, as having such a large share of non-controllable capacities requires storage plans alongside them. Otherwise, this capacity does not guarantee supply. As we know, wind energy output typically ranges between 30 and 60 percent," she added.

After the previous meeting of the economic cabinet earlier this month, Kallas told ERR that she expects complete calculations of electricity price formation from the Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform) at the next discussion.

The government agreed to apply for a state aid permit for the organization of lower tenders.

On Wednesday (October 24), Kallas said she still had not seen the figures.

"These calculations have been refined with the broader picture we requested, showing the share of renewable energy sources, the share of controllable energy sources in the future, as well as the internal consumption forecasts and how they were calculated. However, the small share of controllable energy sources raises concerns. In this case, it is not sustainable," the minister said.

ERR has requested a comment from the Ministry of Climate.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:23

Kallas: Too little controllable electricity in climate minister's forecasts

16:18

President: State budget must be easy to understand

16:01

Tallinn: Utilitas' planned seawater heat pump spells algae and odor problems

15:41

Lauri Laats: Riigikogu members' salary should depend on contribution

15:09

Estonian swimmer Zirk through to World Cup final in South Korea

14:36

250-kilogram aircraft bomb found in Narva-Jõesuu

14:04

Viljandi school shooting 10 years on: Lessons learned from the tragedy

13:25

Mirjam Mõttus: Suggesting everyone move to the capital has gone too far in Estonia

12:51

Researcher: Educational inequality gap widening in Estonian school system

12:25

Estonia discussing age restriction for scooter use

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.10

Attempted abduction of Australian casinos businessman foiled in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.10

Transport chief: Next stage of Tallinn's public transport reform especially exciting

09:05

Domestic electricity prices in Finland, Sweden up to 40% cheaper than in Estonia

21.10

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

23.10

Hairdressers, librarians to be trained as mental health gatekeepers

08:12

US allies in Estonia pause on move to newly completed Reedo camp

23.10

Tallinn Ring Road attracting companies to surrounding municipalities

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo