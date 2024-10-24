Kallas: Too little controllable electricity in climate minister's forecasts

There are still questions about guaranteeing future electricity production capacities, said Kristina Kallas, minister of education and research, after a meeting of the government's economy cabinet. She said, under current plans, the share of controlled electricity is too small.

On Thursday, the government is discussing a reduction in offshore wind farms in the economy cabinet.

"The Ministry of Climate has presented its more detailed and comprehensive calculations, which can be seen in the materials provided. However, many questions remain. For example, the projected share of renewable energy is very high in future forecasts, with practically 80 or 90 percent of electricity capacity and consumption volumes in 2035 expected to come from renewable sources. However, these are not controllable capacities. The share of controllable capacities in these projections is very small," Kallas told ERR.

"This still raises concerns, as having such a large share of non-controllable capacities requires storage plans alongside them. Otherwise, this capacity does not guarantee supply. As we know, wind energy output typically ranges between 30 and 60 percent," she added.

After the previous meeting of the economic cabinet earlier this month, Kallas told ERR that she expects complete calculations of electricity price formation from the Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform) at the next discussion.

The government agreed to apply for a state aid permit for the organization of lower tenders.

On Wednesday (October 24), Kallas said she still had not seen the figures.

"These calculations have been refined with the broader picture we requested, showing the share of renewable energy sources, the share of controllable energy sources in the future, as well as the internal consumption forecasts and how they were calculated. However, the small share of controllable energy sources raises concerns. In this case, it is not sustainable," the minister said.

ERR has requested a comment from the Ministry of Climate.

