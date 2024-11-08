Harri Tiido: On the Middle Ages in modern context

In his Vikerraadio series, Harri Tiido takes a closer look at the Middle Ages with the help of author Ian Mortimer. Mortimer laments that even many historians hold the view that no social changes took place during the medieval period, Tiido notes.

Occasionally, one encounters condemnatory remarks labeling something as "medieval." This reference to the Middle Ages is not new. Approximately 40 years ago, the Italian thinker Umberto Eco remarked that contemporary society increasingly refers to itself as the new Middle Ages.

The frequent use of this era as a point of reference demonstrates that interest in the medieval period has not waned and a glance at recent book releases shows a steady stream of publications on the topic. Medieval studies are also gaining traction in Estonia, as evidenced by the recent release of Margus Laidre's hefty tome "Ars moriendi – ars amatoria. The Art of Dying and the Art of Loving in Medieval and Early Modern Europe."

This time, I draw upon Ian Mortimer's book "Medieval Horizons: Why the Middle Ages Matter" (2023). According to Mortimer, it is essential first to define what we mean by the Middle Ages.

If we were to use the term to encompass all five centuries from the 11th to the 16th, it would be akin to combining the 17th and 20th centuries under the term "modern age." While societal developments accelerated significantly in the last century, this does not imply that nothing happened during the Middle Ages. Moreover, many changes from that time have become so ingrained that we barely notice them. Much of what we consider modern has roots in the medieval period.

Mortimer selected the span from the year 1000 to 1600 for specific reasons. Many medieval developments began in the 11th century. As for the endpoint, 1600, subsequent centuries brought advancements in mathematics, medicine and scientific methods that transformed our understanding of the world and our place within it. Another reason for Mortimer's choice is William Shakespeare, whose plays illustrate that the ways we respect one another's emotions and interactions were already well-formed by 1600, with our inner lives experiencing little change since then.

Mortimer points out that even many historians maintain that no significant social changes occurred during the Middle Ages.

For example, Yuval Noah Harari, in his book "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind," claims that if a Spanish peasant who fell asleep in the year 1000 woke up 500 years later, everything would have seemed familiar to him. However, if he awoke in the 21st century to the sound of an iPhone, he might believe he had landed in either heaven or hell. In reality, this Spanish peasant in 1000 AD would almost certainly have been Muslim, as Spain was then under Islamic rule. Awakening 500 years later in a Christian Spain would have posed a risk to his life due to religious persecution. In the 21st century, while he would have been bewildered by his surroundings, his survival would not have been threatened.

As noted, significant changes that still resonate today took place during the Middle Ages. For example, despite its unique spelling and structures, Middle English is still comprehensible to modern readers, unlike texts from the year 1000.

The Middle Ages saw rapid advancements among engineers, builders and architects, along with the growth of cities and the height of buildings. People's horizons expanded as well. In the year 1000, most people seldom ventured beyond their home villages. By 1500, nearly everyone had traveled to a distant market and pilgrimages had become a common form of travel. This mobility expanded collective human knowledge, fostering awareness of different peoples and cultures. Additionally, there was an explosion of commerce, the emergence of a market economy and the evolution of banking and currency usage.

Even before the pivotal moment marked by the invention of the printing press, chronicles were being written, reshaping the horizon of memory. By 1600, 25 percent of England's population was literate. Approximately 400 publications were produced annually, totaling around 20,000 works during the 16th century. If each had a print run of 500, that would amount to ten million books for roughly 400,000 readers. By 1600, every town had a school and universities were emerging.

The development of scientific thought in Europe between the 11th and 16th centuries is simply exemplified by the circle – or zero. The ancient Romans did not know it, and it entered Europe via Muslim mathematicians. Without zero, modern science would not exist.

Some medieval innovations were so fundamental that they often go unnoticed. One key development was the invention and adoption of the mechanical clock. By the 15th century, hours were increasingly used as a standardized measure of time. By 1500, clocks had become widespread.

Standardized time was crucial for scientific advancements, but the Middle Ages also brought about the widespread adoption of the calendar and paper, alongside the spread of the printing press in Europe. While medical thinking did not change significantly during the Middle Ages, by the 16th century, the Church could no longer hinder its development.

Our contemporary attitudes toward war are also deeply rooted in the Middle Ages. At the time, there were two major perspectives: one represented by Erasmus, who argued that war should be avoided at all costs, and the other by Thomas More who viewed war as an unavoidable evil. Both agreed, however, that war was regrettable, a stark contrast to earlier views that glorified it.

In 1000, war was a normal part of life and being a warrior was integral to society. The warrior class held respect and wielded some power. Up until the 15th century, chivalric culture flourished, but the frequency of wars decreased as they became increasingly costly.

The Middle Ages also introduced rules of warfare and the warrior's status declined on the social ladder. War became more about logistics. Differences between rural and urban areas emerged and postal services began to speed up, influenced by the use of clocks. There was a rise in self-awareness and individualism.

One transformative development in the 15th century was the use of mirrors, allowing people to see their own reflections, which had a significant impact on clothing and fashion trends. By 1600, most people had a clearer sense of their identity.

While some claim that today's schoolchildren know more than all 16th-century scholars combined, this is a misconception. For one, contemporary youth's knowledge diminishes drastically without their smartphones. Moreover, every 16th-century person possessed practical knowledge essential for sustainable living, which even many adults today lack.

In essence, we all live atop a cultural layer that spans the globe and reaches back thousands of years.

