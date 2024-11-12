Therapist shares tips to help weather Estonia's dark season

Speaking on Raadio 2's "R2 Päev" recently, creative arts therapist Kadi Jaanisoo-Kuld shared that fresh air, daylight and connection with loved ones can all help folks get through Estonia's months-long dark season.

"Every year, I can feel the winter blues try to creep in," said host and therapist Jaanisoo-Kuld. "First of all, I feel like I want to walk outside less. More and more I keep thinking that I'm gonna take a shorter walk today, or whether I'll even go out for a walk at all. I want to stay inside more, and don't really feel like doing anything. My sleep gets more erratic too."

She explained that it's normal to feel this way for a couple of days, but if you've found yourself feeling this way for several weeks, and don't feel like engaging in things, it may be time to consider whether you can make some changes to feel better.

"The thing with motivation is that it typically tends to develop once I've already done something – gotten started a bit, taken the first few steps and already felt a little boost," she acknowledged. "Then I'm more motivated to keep going. So sometimes you have to give yourself a little nudge. I recognize it, acknowledge it, and then give myself a little push."

Getting a good sleep is crucial. "We've always thought it's important to go to bed at the same time each night, but researchers are saying it's actually more important to wake up at the same time every morning," the therapist highlighted.

Light plays a significant factor as well.

"I have a light therapy lamp at home, and I turn it on in the morning," said Jaanisoo-Kuld, adding that she feels it helps. "But regardless, it's good to get outside even for just a little bit, no matter what the weather. Even if you aren't up to walking, stand or sit outside for a bit. There's so much light reflection outside that researchers recommend going out, ideally before 10 a.m."

Also key is hydration. "I was having back problems recently, and when I went to the doctor, the first thing they asked was whether I was drinking enough water," she admitted. "Our bodies need adequate hydration."

Finally, connecting with loved ones can help bring folks joy throughout the darker months.

"Get together – do something together," Jaanisoo-Kuld urged. "That does require energy, which feels like it's draining, but if we give into that, our bodies will want more [isolation]. Once you've got one foot out the door, the knee and hip will follow."

