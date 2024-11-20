Bolt, CityBee to increase number of rental cars in Tallinn

Vehicle rental companies Bolt Drive and CityBee car rental intend to increase the number of cars on offer in Tallinn in the coming years. But, neither company plans to expand to smaller cities.

Bolt Drive Director Andrei Dementjev said the number of cars it makes available relies on several factors.

"There are currently around 1,000 cars in Tallinn, but the size of the car fleet is very dynamic, it is constantly changing. It depends on the season, it depends on the life cycle of the cars and it also depends on our customers' preferences," said Dementjev.

Bolt plans to bring approximately several hundred more cars into circulation, he added: "The car fleet is constantly aging, which means that [it] is also being renewed quite constantly. There is a bit of a major overhaul going on, with over 400 cars to be brought in this year."

However, this does not mean that the number of Bolt Drive cars will reach 1,400.

"Instead, we would rather replace old cars and add new ones. I think there will be some small organic growth though," Dementjev said.

CityBee Estonia Manager Egert Kivisaar said the company plans to introduce around 100 more vehicles next year. The firm's fleet is around 400 cars at the moment.

"But depending on demand, we can adjust the number. Fortunately, we have the Latvian and Lithuanian markets today. Every market behaves a little differently. This also gives us the possibility to move cars between countries and meet the demand according to the demand in the country," he explained.

Both rental car companies operate in Tallinn and Tartu. In the past services have been offered in Pärnu during the summer, but neither company is looking to expand into other cities today.

Parking spaces are generally available

Dementjev said there are generally enough parking spaces for Bolt's rentals in the capital. Although each region is different.

"The Ülemiste district is one such area where parking spaces are scarce. On the positive side, we are cooperating well with both the city and private landowners. Many of the developers themselves have offered to provide us with separate parking spaces for rental cars, they see the value in that," he said.

Kivisaar said CityBee has few concerns. Problems that arise are generally connected to busy periods and the number of private vehicles there are in the city.

"We have good cooperation with both AS Ühisteenused and Europarks, we use their private parking lots. I think there are enough parking spaces today," Kivisaar said.

At times it can still be hard to find street parking in Kesklinn, he said.

"Rather, the concern today is the cost of parking, which is relatively high in Tallinn," Kivisaar added.

