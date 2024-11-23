Baltic state's largest solar park under construction in Estonia

Renewable energy producer Sunly has begun constructing a 244-megawatt solar park near Risti in Lääne County – the largest in the Baltic States.

Sunly CEO Priit Lepasepp said the park is expected to be operational by the summer of 2026.

The €125 million project is being financed entirely through private capital.

Under the agreement, 0.6 percent of the solar park's annual revenue from energy sales will be allocated to Lääne-Nigula Municipality.

A wind park and a battery storage facility for the renewable energy produced will also be built on the site in the future.

"When it comes to investment decisions, I would say that next year we can consider an investment decision for the battery, while the wind park depends on how the planning process proceeds in the municipality. I think a decision on the wind park investment could be made by 2026," Lepasepp said.

