X!

Baltic state's largest solar park under construction in Estonia

News
Solar panels.
Solar panels. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Renewable energy producer Sunly has begun constructing a 244-megawatt solar park near Risti in Lääne County – the largest in the Baltic States.

Sunly CEO Priit Lepasepp said the park is expected to be operational by the summer of 2026.

The €125 million project is being financed entirely through private capital.

Under the agreement, 0.6 percent of the solar park's annual revenue from energy sales will be allocated to Lääne-Nigula Municipality.

A wind park and a battery storage facility for the renewable energy produced will also be built on the site in the future.

"When it comes to investment decisions, I would say that next year we can consider an investment decision for the battery, while the wind park depends on how the planning process proceeds in the municipality. I think a decision on the wind park investment could be made by 2026," Lepasepp said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:54

Haapsalu seeks answers over expensive cobblestone pavement defects

12:57

Tallinn plans to plant a tree for every baby born in the capital

11:21

Report: Estonia must become more hospitable to attract more tourists

10:25

Baltic state's largest solar park under construction in Estonia

09:54

Tartu's 2025 budget reduced by 10 percent

09:27

Drivers urged to postpone non-essential journeys in Pärnu County

08:52

Employers may be given powers to make flexible agreements with staff

22.11

Uus-Kiviõli oil shale mine developers expect increase in mining capacity

22.11

Theorbo virtuoso Matthew Wadsworth to ERR: I discovered this instrument by accident

22.11

Several injured in six-vehicle accident in Toila Municipality Updated

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

22.11

Tallinn to move forward with 'main street' redesign plan

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.11

Several injured in six-vehicle accident in Toila Municipality Updated

22.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens

22.11

Old Harbor tramline to open November 29

20.11

Nordica files for bankruptcy

21.11

Tallinn plans to build two tunnels under Kristiine junction viaduct

21.11

Half of Estonian residents support linking benefits to income

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo