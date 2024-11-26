X!

Solarstone launches automated solar roof production line in Viljandi

Solarstone factory.
Solarstone factory. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
An Estonian firm which produces solar paneled roofs has opened an automated production line at its Viljandi plant, which will be Europe's largest integrated solar panel manufacturing facility.

The company, Solarstone, says it is boosting its competitiveness in international markets by developing the facility, which will be equipped with three state-of-the-art industrial robots that make solar roof production over five times more quickly and more efficiently than standard, the company said.

Romet Roosalu, manager of Solarstone's Viljandi factory, explained that while they don't produce the solar photovoltaics module itself, the facility manufactures building-integrated solar panels by adding a patented click-on frame solution to the modules, creating a two-in-one solar roof that eliminates the need for a separate roofing material.

The majority owner of Solarstone is Biofuel OÜ, owned by Raul Kirjanen.

Biofuel CEO Andreas Laane said Solarstone's solutions are most suitable for private individuals producing and using electricity at home.

Currently, the plant, in the South Estonian town of Viljandi, employs 25 staff, while Solarstone reported a turnover of €3.2 million last year.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

