Lithuanian FM: NATO needs to agree on red lines for hybrid attacks

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said NATO must draw strict red lines for Russia over hybrid attacks and agree on future consequences if they continue, during a visit to Tallinn on Tuesday (November 26).

While Estonia and Lithuania are preparing for further attacks, red lines need to be agreed upon with allies and partners, he said.

"We need to send a message to our partners, look, we are in the territory of hybrid attacks, people are worried, and we have to send very clear signals to Russians that there are red lines that you do not wish to cross," Landsbergis said at a press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

"This has to be done not only by the Ministry of Lithuania, not only by the ministries of Lithuania and Estonia together, but this had to be done by NATO. This has to be done by the most powerful allies in our Alliance must do it," he said.

"We understand that you want to intimidate [us], but it has to stop. Or else," the minister told journalists, adding that NATO allies must then agree on steps that could be taken.

"This has to happen so that it sends a message, not just to Putin, but to our people. That this is taken seriously, we are considering all options of how do we answer in these cases," the Lithuanian politician said.

Speaking about the DHL plane that crashed close to Vilnius Airport on Monday (November 25), Landsbergis called the situation "worrying."

He said the investigation is ongoing: "We are looking into all possible options, no options so far has been excluded."

Landsbergis also referenced other hybrid attacks, when Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's regime forced a Ryanair plane to land and the broken Balticconnector pipeline.

"How much are we prepared for the eventualities that it could be foreign interference? That it could be foreign sabotage?" he asked. "It might not be this case, but the others could. Because it has happened in the past already."

Scene of Monday morning's plane crash in Vilnius. Source: LRT

If Russia is found to be involved, then Landsbergis said this "could reach Article 5," NATO's collective defense agreement.

This is likely to be the foreign minister's last official visit to Estonia as his party will not be included in the next government, which should take office in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the close relations between the two countries during his time in office, Landsbergis said: "It was always like walking shoulder-to-shoulder. Not just like friends, not just like neighbors, but in many cases like brothers in arms."

At the start of the press conference, Tsahkna thanked Landsbergis for close cooperation during his time in office.

The minister reiterated that he thinks the world is in a 1938 scenario, essentially waiting for a new war to begin.

The press conference can be watched below in English.

