Former NATO intel chief: Europe's response to hybrid attacks must be more vocal

Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven.
Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven. Source: Madis Mumma/ERR
European countries should respond more vocally to hybrid attacks directed against them, former German foreign intelligence deputy chief and former NATO intelligence head Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven said in an interview with Estonia's public broadcaster.

Former deputy chief of Germany's foreign intelligence service and NATO intelligence head, as well as longtime diplomat, Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven, recently published a book titled "Putin's Attack on Germany." According to him, discussing hybrid attacks is the first step in responding to them.

"First of all, awareness needs to be raised, and information, along with evidence when available, should be shared with our societies and the political class so they can take action," von Loringhoven said.

In the information war, it is crucial to correct misinformation and limit its spread online. If hybrid attacks escalate to more severe assaults or sabotage, NATO, according to von Loringhoven, is prepared to address such scenarios.

"There are countermeasures that can be implemented within NATO's framework, such as invoking Article 4 consultations – this is precisely the type of situation they address. But we must also raise our voices and clearly call out perpetrators while outlining potential consequences. Germany has been largely reluctant in this regard, and I think that needs to change," he added.

Germany's current foreign intelligence chief, Bruno Kahl, recently warned that by the end of the decade, Russia might be tempted to test NATO, for example, through the appearance of "little green men" in Estonia's Ida-Viru County.

"He said intelligence suggests that senior figures in the Russian military are no longer convinced that Article 5 will hold, and if that's the case, Russia might put it to the test. That's when it becomes truly dangerous, particularly with accompanying military preparations," von Loringhoven explained.

To ensure security, von Loringhoven emphasized the importance of providing full military support to Ukraine and avoiding even the slightest doubt about NATO's unity.

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

