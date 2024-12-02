X!

Experts: Assad's future depends on help from Russia and Iran

News
An opposition fighter tearing a poster of Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo.
An opposition fighter tearing a poster of Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo. Source: SCANPIX/AFP PHOTO/Mohammed Al-Rifai
News

Syria's dictator Bashar al-Assad's future depends on whether Russia and Iran can provide help to Syria amid ongoing wars, experts say. President Vladimir Putin has little choice, as Russian naval and air bases in Syria and influence in the Middle East are at risk.

The Syrian government has lost control of Aleppo for the first time since the country's civil war began, the BBC reported, after a surprise offensive by opposition forces on Wednesday. It has been led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), as well as allied factions backed by Turkey.

Assad's grip on power in northern Syria is collapsing.

"Russia and Iran have been strongly backing Assad, maintaining his government and control over parts of the country," explained Merili Arjakas, a junior researcher at the International Center for Defense and Security.

"It depends on how effectively they can intervene in the conflict right now, as Russia has been preoccupied with military operations in Ukraine. Iran is involved because its proxies in the Middle East are fighting against Israel," she added.

In Syria, Russian ships are stationed at the port of Tartus, and a key airbase is located in Hmeimim. Maintaining influence in the Middle East is critical for Putin, and preserving combat capabilities in Syria is a separate challenge, said security expert Raivo Vare.

The war in Ukraine has forced Putin to withdraw some troops from Syria, and returning them would involve a lengthy detour, according to Vare.

"The logistics chain has been disrupted to some extent because supplies now have to bypass Europe. The Bosporus Strait is currently not a viable route," he said.

Russia's influence in Syria has weakened, and Syrian forces do not appear to be in control of the situation. Putin now faces unexpected additional burdens.

"He has to focus on defending his strongholds. He has neither the resources nor the interest for other matters. At the same time, he is tied to Syria — he cannot withdraw because it would mean a humiliating retreat from the Middle East, which is unacceptable to him. I think he is very worried right now," Vare stated.

Russia has consistently demonstrated its support for allies in the Middle East and Africa, said Arjakas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

lasteekraan christmas calendar

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:54

Cold weather and modest renewables output drive up price of gas

15:45

Estonia issues travel bans to 11 Georgian officials over 'human rights violations'

15:41

PPA finds briefly missing Tartu kindergartners safe and well

15:19

Additional alcohol excise tax hike canceled for next year

15:05

Screening helps significantly reduce breast cancer mortality rate in Estonia

14:26

Reduced exercise due to short winter days leads to lower mental health

13:55

Norman Aas: Estonia's obligations regarding ICC arrest warrants

13:26

Estonian judge to run for European ombudsman

12:51

Multinational military Exercise Pikne kicks off in north Estonia

12:24

Party financing watchdog laments lack of progress on amendment

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

01.12

Taking a traditional taxi to Tallinn Airport to become more expensive

01.12

Dutch F-35 fighters arrive at reopened Ämari Air Base

01.12

Kallas makes first official visit as EU foreign policy chief to Kyiv Updated

01.12

Baltics to sanction Georgian officials for suppressing protests

01.12

Zoologist and nature promoter Fred Jüssi dies

08:01

New Old City Harbor No. 2 tram route now open to the public

01.12

History: The 1924 December coup attempt in Estonia

30.11

Gallery: NATO warships visit Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo