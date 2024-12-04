X!

Foreign minister: Union between Russia, North Korea needs to be broken

News
Foreign ministers at the NATO meeting on December 4, 2024.
Foreign ministers at the NATO meeting on December 4, 2024. Source: NATO
News

The union between Russia and North Korea needs to be broken for the security of the democratic Western world, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said at the NATO NATO foreign ministers in Brussels. Allies need to speed up their military assistance to Ukraine, he said.

The foreign minister said the fact that North Korean troops are fighting only a few hundred meters from NATO's border has made it clear that Russia's aggression against Ukraine affects not only Europe but also the global power balance and security more broadly.

"The increasingly close cooperation between Russia and North Korea makes them both even more dangerous than before," he stressed. "Our Allies and partners understand that this union needs to be broken not just for Ukraine, but for the security of the democratic Western world."

The minister said allies must provide military assistance to Ukraine even more quickly and effectively.  

"Estonia's vision is clear – Allies and partners must take their support to Ukraine to a level that would make it possible for Ukraine to win the war," Tsahkna said.

Speaking about Ukraine's path to NATO membership, Tsahkna said Ukraine's accession was in the Allies' interests.

"Grey areas must disappear from Europe because for Russia, they are just tempting targets for its next aggression," he said. "NATO membership is the only truly functioning security guarantee and the best chance to ensure a lasting and just peace in Europe."

At a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Tsahkna said Ukraine is making notable progress despite extremely difficult circumstances with reforms it needs to complete to join the Alliance.

 --

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

