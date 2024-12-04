X!

Prosecutor wants prison sentence for former Tartu Deputy Mayor Humal

News
Priit Humal in court.
Priit Humal in court. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

The Estonian Prosecutor's Office is calling for a prison sentence for former Tartu Deputy Mayor Priit Humal as well as a suspended prison sentence for entrepreneur Parvel Pruunsild, writes daily newspaper Tartu Postimees.

Gerd Raudsepp, a prosecutor from the South District Prosecutor's Office, pointed out in court that since Humal and Pruunsild are friends, Humal ought to have withdrawn from meetings related to the Kuperjanovi 9 property. Raudsepp is sure Humal understood the illegal nature of his actions, as he also approached the city's internal audit department for advice, Tartu Postimees reports.

According to the prosecutor, neither defendant would be sufficiently affected by simply issuing them with a fine. He therefore called for Humal to be sentenced to 18 months in prison, of which two months would be enforced. For Pruunsild, the prosecutor called for a one-year suspended prison sentence, which will not be enforced if he does not commit another crime within two years.

The Prosecutor's Office alleges that Humal acted in serious breach of his duties and responsibilities as deputy mayor, while Pruunsild is accused of aiding and abetting in relation to the same offence.

According to the charges, Humal, as deputy mayor of Tartu, participated in various meetings, conversations and sessions of the Tartu City Government connected to the fate of the property at on Kuperjanovi tänav belonging to the Estonian National Museum (ERM). During these sessions, Humal expressed his and Pruunsild's wishes for the city to give up the property. Pruunsild wanted the property to be acquired by the Sakala student corporation, of which he is a member.

In January 2023, Sakala acquired the former ERM property at auction for €1.22 million.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Michael Cole

Source: Tartu Postimees

Related

news in simple estonian

lasteekraan christmas calendar

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:15

Prosecutor wants prison sentence for former Tartu Deputy Mayor Humal

19:08

Photos: Nominees announced for Estonia's annual architecture awards

18:44

Researcher: Overeating is often a sign of a boring party

18:10

Estonia's TTJA announces auction for Saare 1 offshore wind farm development

17:42

Jefimova heads up strong Estonian showing at Nordic swimming championships

17:25

Watch again: Fully accessible inclusivity concert 'Elukoor' Updated

17:08

Hans Väre: Speak of the wolf

16:47

Estonian bodybuilders shine at IFBB Diamond Cup in Rome

16:40

Estonian short films showcased at London Baltic Film Festival

16:25

Foreign minister: Union between Russia, North Korea needs to be broken

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

03.12

Tallinn nightclub Hall to close after New Year's Eve

03.12

Ministry seeking new location for Tallinn Bus Station

29.11

Rasputin the polar bear heads to Denmark's Aalborg Zoo

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

03.12

Rescuers pull two bear cubs out of a reservoir Updated

03.12

Self-driving bus operating in Tallinn's Kodulahe this December

03.12

Enefit starts up Baltic power station

03.12

EDF commander: Sweden's wind farm halt was right move to ensure security

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo