Prosecutor wants prison sentence for former Tartu Deputy Mayor Humal

The Estonian Prosecutor's Office is calling for a prison sentence for former Tartu Deputy Mayor Priit Humal as well as a suspended prison sentence for entrepreneur Parvel Pruunsild, writes daily newspaper Tartu Postimees.

Gerd Raudsepp, a prosecutor from the South District Prosecutor's Office, pointed out in court that since Humal and Pruunsild are friends, Humal ought to have withdrawn from meetings related to the Kuperjanovi 9 property. Raudsepp is sure Humal understood the illegal nature of his actions, as he also approached the city's internal audit department for advice, Tartu Postimees reports.

According to the prosecutor, neither defendant would be sufficiently affected by simply issuing them with a fine. He therefore called for Humal to be sentenced to 18 months in prison, of which two months would be enforced. For Pruunsild, the prosecutor called for a one-year suspended prison sentence, which will not be enforced if he does not commit another crime within two years.

The Prosecutor's Office alleges that Humal acted in serious breach of his duties and responsibilities as deputy mayor, while Pruunsild is accused of aiding and abetting in relation to the same offence.

According to the charges, Humal, as deputy mayor of Tartu, participated in various meetings, conversations and sessions of the Tartu City Government connected to the fate of the property at on Kuperjanovi tänav belonging to the Estonian National Museum (ERM). During these sessions, Humal expressed his and Pruunsild's wishes for the city to give up the property. Pruunsild wanted the property to be acquired by the Sakala student corporation, of which he is a member.

In January 2023, Sakala acquired the former ERM property at auction for €1.22 million.

