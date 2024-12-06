Poll: Support for Parempoolsed hits new record high

Support for the non-parliamentary political party Parempoolsed rose to a record-high 7 percent in a poll conducted by Turu-uuringute AS in late November. Support for EKRE, SDE, and the Center has equalized.

Isamaa remains the most popular party, but its support is on a downward trend. In early October, Isamaa had 27 percent support, which declined to 25 percent by late October and 22 percent by late November.

Reform follows as the second most popular party with 19 percent support. In late October, the prime minister's party was on 18 percent.

Support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Center, and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) all converged at the end of November.

Compared to late October, EKRE's support increased from 10 percent to 14 percent, while SDE's support declined from 16 percent to 13 percent. The Center Party's support has remained steady at 13 percent.

While Eesti 200 saw a slight increase in support at the end of October, by late November, their backing fell below the electoral threshold, dropping from 6 percent to 4 percent.

In contrast, Parempoolsed's support is showing a slow but steady upward trend, reaching a record 7 percent by late November.

Support for the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives Party (ERK) remains at 1 percent. The Koos Party is supported by 2 percent of respondents, while the Estonian Greens (Eestimaa Rohelised) have 1 percent backing.

Other parties collectively received support from less than one percent of voting-eligible Estonian citizens.

Two percent of respondents indicated they would vote for independent candidates.

The combined support for coalition parties has decreased from 40 percent at the end of October to 36 percent by late November.

Meanwhile, opposition parties' combined support remains steady at 49 percent, and non-parliamentary parties have seen their total support rise from 10 percent to 13 percent.

The latest Turu-uuringute poll was conducted from November 21 to November 30, surveying 887 Estonian citizens aged 18 and older nationwide. Half of the responses were collected via telephone interviews, and the other half through online surveys. Party support figures are based on respondents who expressed a voting preference.

--

