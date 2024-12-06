X!

Poll: Support for Parempoolsed hits new record high

News
Lavly Perling
Lavly Perling Source: ERR
News

Support for the non-parliamentary political party Parempoolsed rose to a record-high 7 percent in a poll conducted by Turu-uuringute AS in late November. Support for EKRE, SDE, and the Center has equalized.

Isamaa remains the most popular party, but its support is on a downward trend. In early October, Isamaa had 27 percent support, which declined to 25 percent by late October and 22 percent by late November.

Reform follows as the second most popular party with 19 percent support. In late October, the prime minister's party was on 18 percent.

Support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Center, and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) all converged at the end of November.

Compared to late October, EKRE's support increased from 10 percent to 14 percent, while SDE's support declined from 16 percent to 13 percent. The Center Party's support has remained steady at 13 percent.

While Eesti 200 saw a slight increase in support at the end of October, by late November, their backing fell below the electoral threshold, dropping from 6 percent to 4 percent.

In contrast, Parempoolsed's support is showing a slow but steady upward trend, reaching a record 7 percent by late November.

Support for the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives Party (ERK) remains at 1 percent. The Koos Party is supported by 2 percent of respondents, while the Estonian Greens (Eestimaa Rohelised) have 1 percent backing.

Other parties collectively received support from less than one percent of voting-eligible Estonian citizens.

Two percent of respondents indicated they would vote for independent candidates.

The combined support for coalition parties has decreased from 40 percent at the end of October to 36 percent by late November.

Meanwhile, opposition parties' combined support remains steady at 49 percent, and non-parliamentary parties have seen their total support rise from 10 percent to 13 percent.

The latest Turu-uuringute poll was conducted from November 21 to November 30, surveying 887 Estonian citizens aged 18 and older nationwide. Half of the responses were collected via telephone interviews, and the other half through online surveys. Party support figures are based on respondents who expressed a voting preference.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:00

EDF Lt Col: Ukrainians in Kursk under constant pressure from Russian forces

14:25

Tallinna Vesi to hike prices next year

14:19

Lihtsad uudised 6. detsembril

13:55

Poll: Support for Parempoolsed hits new record high

13:25

Tallinn city heads: Trolleys a better fit for Lasnamäe than trams

13:05

Estonia to buy €400 million worth of loitering munitions

12:29

Defense industry chair: Defense industrial park should be built immediately

11:38

Tallinn to showcase new Tulika tänav design in coming weeks

10:59

Historians: Narva flag should be given back its true colors

10:25

Goods 2.5% and services 5.6% more expensive in Estonia on year

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

05.12

Pro-Russian activist handed 6.5 year prison sentence for vandalizing minister's car

04.12

Jet2 to run flights from three UK cities to Tallinn next Christmas

05.12

World's biggest robotics competition set for Tallinn this weekend

08:28

Estonian company to start testing anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine next year

05.12

FM: Malta could have found a way to block Lavrov from OSCE meeting

05.12

Employers recommend scrapping Estonia's climate law Updated

05.12

Majority of Estonia's eastern land border fence completed

07:56

Merivälja home chosen as most beautiful in Estonia for 2024

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo