Moldova buys Tallinn's old trolleybuses

Trolleybus.
Trolleybus. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Moldova purchased Tallinn's old trolleybuses at auction and will put the vehicles to use in the country's public transport system, Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT) said on Thursday.

Chisinau Municipal Enterprise's "Regia Transport Electric" won the auction and was one of eight bids submitted.

Andrei Novikov, member of the TLT board, said the company is pleased the vehicles will be given a new purpose.

"This is an excellent example of the principles of the circular economy, where vehicles that are no longer in use find application elsewhere," he said.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said he recently met with the deputy mayor of Chisinau and understands the situation there.

"For Moldova, new trolleys produced in Europe are unreasonably expensive because European Union manufacturers factor in the obligations and subsidies available to their clients due to climate targets. However, since Moldova is not in the European Union, it does not have these climate regulations or subsidies in place," he said.

Tallinn's trolleybuses stopped operating in the capital this autumn and will be replaced by modern vehicles in 2026.

Editor: Helen Wright

