Housing loan interest rate falls to two-year low

The average interest rate on new housing loans fell to the same level in November as two years ago, the Bank of Estonia said in a recent statistical review.

The rate on new housing loans issued to households with collateral, not including renegotiated contracts, was 4.24 percent.

This was 0.29 percentage point lower than a month previously, 1.49 percentage points lower than a year earlier, and only 0.03 percentage point higher than in November 2022

The volume of housing loans issued to households was €191 million which was €15 million less than in the previous month and €44 million more than a year earlier

Car leases of €51 million were taken out in November, which was €3 million more than in the previous month and €19 million more than a year earlier

Credit card loans of €68 million were granted in November

See more in the Bank of Estonia's graph below.

