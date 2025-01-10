X!

Half of Estonia's cultural heritage to be digitized by 2030

News
Digitization work at the Estonian Theater and Music Museum.
Digitization work at the Estonian Theater and Music Museum. Source: Eesti teatri- ja muusikamuuseum
News

The government plans to make more than half of Estonia's cultural heritage digitally accessible within the next five years. The €20 million project will focus on 3D digitization of heritage structures and archaeological materials, which has not previously been coordinated at the national level.

As a result of the previous five-year action plan, over 40 percent of the cultural heritage housed in Estonian memory institutions had been digitized by the end of 2023. The focus was largely on heritage from the years 1900–1940. For instance, municipal archives, as well as glass plate and film negatives, were digitized.

Kristiin Meos, digital cultural heritage adviser at the Ministry of Culture, told ERR the goal of digitization is to preserve heritage and make it accessible to as many people as possible.

For example, digitized films from the National Archives have already been used in television and the film industry and a damage atlas for analog films has been created.

The new project will focus on more recent history, specific collections, and thematic areas. In the coming years, there will be increased emphasis on 3D digitization of objects, heritage structures, and archaeological materials — an area that has so far lacked national coordination.

Peeter Mauer, project manager at the National Heritage Board, said extensive 3D digitization has been done around the world, with the main goal being to bring items stored in archives and repositories closer to the public.

"The idea is that people can view and use them. The goal is to make these items available in a format that allows them to be used in multimedia solutions, for instance," Mauer said. "There is a lot of interesting material in our repositories that can best be used in 3D. A 2D image is just a picture, but if we want to make objects usable, whether in games or in creating virtual environments, this opportunity needs to be opened up."

The planned budget for the action plan is €20.6 million, which will be funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:18

Estonian pair drop to 12th place in Dakar Rally

14:55

Yle: Measles-infected ferry passenger travels from Tallinn to Helsinki

14:25

Former Estonia women's national football coach takes over at Paide

14:00

Estonia tops EU's housing price rise index

13:31

Gallery: President Arnold Rüütel's public farewell

13:25

Half of Estonia's cultural heritage to be digitized by 2030

13:01

Biathlete Hanna-Brita Kaasik top Estonian finisher at IBU event in Germany

13:01

Snowstorm hits Estonia causing dangerous roads, power cuts

11:28

Government hiking disabled minors age limit to 18

11:01

Martin Rump joins Dubai 24H at last minute after team call-up

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

09.01

Snow storm warning issued for all of Estonia Friday

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

09.01

Traffic changes in Tallinn from Friday as President Rüütel laid to rest

08.01

Twin sisters' citizenship becomes bureaucratic curiosity in Estonia

09.01

Estonian actor Jane Napp heaps praise on Day of the Jackal co-star Eddie Redmayne

09.01

Bank of Estonia forecasts inflation to pick up again

07:35

Weekend to bring heavier snowfall, blizzard conditions

06.01

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo