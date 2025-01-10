Vehicle tax rates can now be viewed on MTA website

Vehicle owners can now view their 2025 car tax notice on the Tax and Customs Board's (MTA) website and make advanced payments.

MTA issues car tax notices to people who are listed as the owner or responsible user of the vehicle as of January 1.

The notice will be issued by February 15, and the calculation details will also be visible in the e-MTA system at the same time.

There are two payment deadlines: half must be paid by June 15 and the other half by December 15. However, the full amount can be paid in advance, in a single payment, no later than June 15.

Estonia introduced the tax on January 1. This is a state tax that must be paid by all owners or responsible users of motor vehicles registered in the traffic registry.

The state aims to collect approximately €230 million in car tax revenue for the national budget in the first full year.

