X!

Vehicle tax rates can now be viewed on MTA website

News
Cars.
Cars. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Vehicle owners can now view their 2025 car tax notice on the Tax and Customs Board's (MTA) website and make advanced payments.

MTA issues car tax notices to people who are listed as the owner or responsible user of the vehicle as of January 1.

The notice will be issued by February 15, and the calculation details will also be visible in the e-MTA system at the same time.

There are two payment deadlines: half must be paid by June 15 and the other half by December 15. However, the full amount can be paid in advance, in a single payment, no later than June 15.

Estonia introduced the tax on January 1. This is a state tax that must be paid by all owners or responsible users of motor vehicles registered in the traffic registry.

The state aims to collect approximately €230 million in car tax revenue for the national budget in the first full year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:26

President Arnold Rüütel's funeral service to be shown on ETV this Saturday

19:03

Ragnar Klavan secures votes needed to run for football association presidency

18:24

Center Party pushing for no-confidence vote in prime minister

17:54

Consumers exempt from frequency reserves costs for 5 months

17:25

Vehicle tax rates can now be viewed on MTA website

16:59

Footballer Kevor Palumets signs with Slovak side Podbrezova Železiarne

16:51

EDF colonel: Ukraine demonstrated Russia's ineptitude with new Kursk attack

15:52

Estonian carpenter brings inch-perfect craftsmanship to restored Notre-Dame roof

15:18

Estonian pair drop to 12th place in Dakar Rally

14:55

Yle: Measles-infected ferry passenger travels from Tallinn to Helsinki

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

09.01

Snow storm warning issued for all of Estonia Friday

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

13:01

Snowstorm hits Estonia causing dangerous roads, power cuts

09.01

Traffic changes in Tallinn from Friday as President Rüütel laid to rest

07:35

Weekend to bring heavier snowfall, blizzard conditions

08.01

Twin sisters' citizenship becomes bureaucratic curiosity in Estonia

09.01

Estonian actor Jane Napp heaps praise on Day of the Jackal co-star Eddie Redmayne

07:27

AirBaltic boss: No plans to reduce operations at Tallinn Airport

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo