Olerex was biggest taxpayer in Estonia in 2024
Estonia's largest corporate taxpayers in 2024 were fuel companies, banks, and wholesalers.
AS Olerex Terminal, owned by Olerex fuel company shareholders, paid more tax than any other company, contributing a reported €249.6 million in tax to the state, and €250.3 million if labor taxes are included.
Of other fuel retailers, Neste Eesti is also among the largest taxpayers, paying €123.4 million in tax last year, followed by Alexela at €97.6 million.
Circle K Eesti paid €79.8 million in taxes; AS Terminal paid €72.9 million.
From the banks, Swedbank, as the largest private customer bank in Estonia, was the biggest taxpayer, contributing €221.8 million in taxes.
SEB Pank paid a total of €136 million in taxes last year.
Wholesaler Sanitex had a tax bill of €136.1 million in 2024.
From the telecommunications companies, Telia Eesti was one of the largest taxpayers overall, contributing €135 million in taxes.
Tobacco company Philip Morris Eesti paid €132.6 million in taxes last year.
From the supermarkets, the largest taxpayers were Maxima Eesti (€101.8 million in taxes) and Rimi Eesti Food (€84.7 million).
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Barbara Oja, Andrew Whyte