New sculptures raise questions about Tallinn's cityscape

Several newly erected or planned sculptures in Tallinn have split city residents' opinions and raised questions about what should be included in the cityscape.

Earlier this month it was reported that a nonprofit organization is trying to raise €30,000 to erect a bronze statue of former Tallinn Mayor Edgar Savisaar on Harjumägi in the center of the city, behind Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square).

The city government does not support the idea.

Project leader and co-designer of the statue Juri Saharov has not been in contact with Tallinn authorities and said he does not intend to do so.

Kirke Kangro, sculptor and dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts at the Estonian Academy of Arts, said Savisaar is a controversial figure and any monument to him would require a highly skilled artist capable of including the complexities around him. She also has reservations about the plans.

Advertisement to raise money for a statue of Edgar Savisaar in Õhtuleht. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"It reminds me more of mafia grave monuments or prisoners' tattoos on their shoulders — this is the kind of art an amateur might conceive. We should spare and protect city residents from such art. It is truly sad because this kind of monument does not honor the person depicted but instead ridicules them, which surely is not what the proponents want," Kangro told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

While erecting sculptures on city land requires multiple permits and approval from the city art commission, there are not many rules for private land.

"A private landowner has very few restrictions when it comes to placing statues or sculptures on their property. As long as it does not disturb the neighbors, to my knowledge, there are hardly any limitations," said Hillar Sein, head of the Tallinn Department of Culture and Sports.

For example, there have been questions about the artistic value of the statue of the stray dog Žorik, which stands on private land in front of the Arsenali keskus in Põhja-Tallinn and was a community initiative.

"I think there should be some tolerance for this kind of material. It is like graffiti or street art," Kangro said.

August the cat. Source: ERR

However, even more controversial than Žorik or Edgar Savisaar is the sculpture of the Kalamaja cat, August.

"To be honest, I find the cat a bit frightening. When it first appeared here, I was a little startled. To me, it is not visually appealing. But I have seen people taking photos and hanging out around it — it definitely brings joy to children," said Katrin, a resident of Kalamaja, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

August's owner, Kreet, is also not a fan of the sculpture.

"It's a bit too big; it scares small dogs. Though I guess kids like it — they climb on it. Well, art is art. Taste may not be something to argue about, but it is not to my taste," she admitted.

Over time, however, public opinion can change. Five years ago, when the "Äratus" sculpture was installed in Mustamäe, many locals complained about the giant "trash cans" being erected. But now, residents say it is pleasant to look at and definitely better than an empty space.

"Äratus" in Mustamäe. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!