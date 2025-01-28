X!

Harju County Court declares Nordica bankrupt

News
A Bombardier CRJ900 that Nordica rents from Transpordi Varahaldus.
A Bombardier CRJ900 that Nordica rents from Transpordi Varahaldus. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Harju County Court declared the bankruptcy of Aktsiaselts Nordic Aviation Group, which ran the Nordica airline, on Tuesday.

The bankruptcy order is subject to immediate enforcement. An appeal can be submitted within 15 days, but it will not suspend the enforcement of the order.

Attorney-at-law Tarmo Peterson and Indrek Lepsoo from the Rask law firm have been appointed as bankruptcy trustees.

The first general meeting of creditors will be held virtually on February 27 at 11 a.m. at Harju County Court's Tallinn Courthouse.

Nordica announced it had filed for bankruptcy filing on November 20.

The company and its associated firms said it would make 272 employees redundant. According to the layoff notice, Regional Jet will dismiss 161 employees and Nordic Aviation Group 15 workers.

Unpaid wages will be compensated by the Unemployment Insurance Fund following the declaration of bankruptcy.

Nordic Aviation Group began operations in 2015. Until the fall of 2019, Nordica operated flights from Tallinn under its own name, but it has since transitioned into a subcontracting airline.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:49

Swedbank: Exports to grow this year as household confidence remains weak

17:31

Mart Mägi resigns as CEO of Omniva

17:21

Finnish accent easiest for Estonians to detect

17:13

Eesti Post could charge more for slower service in future

16:51

Legendary singer-songwriter Bryan Adams to perform in Tallinn this summer

16:45

Finance minister: Energy needs to be debated in the government, not party meetings

16:17

Tallinn's Old Town development plan open for public discussion

16:05

Ministry official: Estonia's renewable energy target for 2030 not changing

15:41

6 parliamentary speakers to discuss Ukraine, hybrid threats in Tartu

15:36

Foreign minister: Alternatives exist to Russian liquefied natural gas

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

21.01

Rock legends Queens of the Stone Age announce August Tallinn show

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

27.01

Driver who killed pedestrian in Tallinn crash sentenced to 8 years

27.01

Name changes on the rise in Estonia

27.01

EU sanctions 3 GRU members for cyberattacks against Estonia

14:26

Belgian police request European Parliament remove MEP Jaak Madison's immunity

12:06

Unusually large two-family new build near Tartu leads to questions

07:22

Andri Haran: New form of Estonian IT sector even more valuable

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo