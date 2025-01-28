Harju County Court declares Nordica bankrupt

Harju County Court declared the bankruptcy of Aktsiaselts Nordic Aviation Group, which ran the Nordica airline, on Tuesday.

The bankruptcy order is subject to immediate enforcement. An appeal can be submitted within 15 days, but it will not suspend the enforcement of the order.

Attorney-at-law Tarmo Peterson and Indrek Lepsoo from the Rask law firm have been appointed as bankruptcy trustees.

The first general meeting of creditors will be held virtually on February 27 at 11 a.m. at Harju County Court's Tallinn Courthouse.

Nordica announced it had filed for bankruptcy filing on November 20.

The company and its associated firms said it would make 272 employees redundant. According to the layoff notice, Regional Jet will dismiss 161 employees and Nordic Aviation Group 15 workers.

Unpaid wages will be compensated by the Unemployment Insurance Fund following the declaration of bankruptcy.

Nordic Aviation Group began operations in 2015. Until the fall of 2019, Nordica operated flights from Tallinn under its own name, but it has since transitioned into a subcontracting airline.

