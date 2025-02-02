Schoolchildren commemorate students who died during independence war

On the 105th anniversary of the Tartu Peace Treaty, Tallinn schoolchildren, members of the government and city officials remembered the student soldiers who fell during the War of Independence.

The treaty was signed on February 2, 1920, between Estonia and Soviet Russia. Russia agreed to recognize Estonia's independence and the borders of its territory. With the signing of the treaty, Estonia's War of Independence came to an end.

Student councils, teachers, and school leaders from Tallinn schools gathered at the Reaali Poiss monument on Sunday morning.

"The Estonian War of Independence is, above all, a story about the price of freedom. It was a young state's struggle for its future, in which the entire nation contributed to achieving victory," said Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform).

"Today, we no longer have to go to the battlefield. But we must ensure that Estonia remains strong, united, and a country of free thought. Our task is to keep alive the very values for which the heroes of our War of Independence fought. Let us cherish freedom, for it is Estonia's greatest treasure."

Reaali Poiss is a memorial dedicated to the teachers and students of Tallinn who died during the War of Independence.

--

