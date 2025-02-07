X!

EDF colonel: Ukraine exploited Russian troop reorganization for fresh Kursk attack

News
Col. Ants Kiviselg.
Col. Ants Kiviselg. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

After a small success in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, Russia has begun to reorganize its forces, while the replenishment of North Korean units has also opened up the possibility for a new offensive by the Ukrainian armed Forces in Kursk Oblast, said Col. Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Intelligence Center. Overall, however, a war of attrition continues on the front line, the colonel added.

The number of Russian attacks fell over the past week, according to Col. Kiviselg. The week before, Russian units carried out an average of 168 attacks a day, while over the past week, the number dropped to 110.

"This is, above all, related to the reorganization of the armed forces of the Russian Federation," he explained.

Following the capture of Velyka Novosilka and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, the Russian army has started to rebuild and replenish its units in that region. Meanwhile, in Kursk Oblast, Russia is in the process of replenishing the North Korean units that are fighting there. This has led to a decrease in military activity in both regions, Col. Kiviselg said at Friday's weekly Ministry of Defense press conference.

"For their part, this has been exploited by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who, according to public sources, yesterday launched successful attacks in Kursk Oblast, capturing new settlements and areas, particularly to the south-east of Sudzha," the EDF colonel said.

However, this has not prevented Russian forces from continuing to press in both north and central parts of the front, Col. Kiviselg continued.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation have managed to maintain their bridgehead north of Kupiansk at the settlement of Dvorichna, across the Oskil River and it is possible that there will be an attempt to expand further in that area," he explained.

The aim would be to link Ukrainian forces and, in the event that several successful bridgeheads can be established, to also split the Ukrainian forces in this direction, he added.

"At the moment, the bridgehead over the Oskil River is not very big – around a hundred men – but nevertheless the Russian Federation has managed to keep that bridgehead there for a relatively long period of time," the colonel said.

According to the EDF intelligence chief, the direction of Russia's attacks has not changed over the past the week, with the focus in Donetsk Oblast still on the Pokrovsk settlement. "There, the Russians have continued to progress gradually, and in the last seven days have advanced over an area of approximately ten square kilometers," he said.

Col. Kiviselg also said it was possible that in the coming weeks the Russian army would bring additional units to the outskirts of Pokrovsk in order to cut off the city's supply routes and thus completely isolate it.

"To sum up, the war of attrition has continued, with the most significant event of the past week being the relatively large precision strike on targets in Ukraine on February 1, in which Russia used both its strategic bombers, long-range bombers and strikes from the Black Sea region with Kalibr missiles, as well Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles from Crimea and the Russian mainland," the EDF colonel said.

The last attack of this scale took place on January 15, he added.

At the same time, however, Ukraine has also continued its successful strikes against key infrastructure inside Russian territory, Col. Kiviselg noted.

"This has mainly been to damage and destroy  infrastructure related to the oil industry, thereby reducing the Russian Federation's cash flow, which would otherwise certainly be used to support the military industry and aggression as warfare in Ukraine continues," he explained.

Col. Kiviselg also referred to unofficial data showing that the Ukrainians were able to carry out far more successful attacks on Russian oil facilities in January this year than previously.

"While last year the average was one to two successful attacks per month, in January already, Ukraine has carried out seven successful attacks on oil facilities. Let's hope the Ukrainians will continue to have a sharp eye and precise hand," Col. Kiviselg said.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:58

Center Party leader: Court judgement has to be respected

17:51

Estonian ballerina Anna Roberta: Sometimes it's nice to use comedy on stage

17:40

Construction procurement fails for Via Baltica's Libatse-Nurme expansion

17:30

Tallinn launches public vote to name new tram after classic Estonian movie

17:23

Number of people on probation down 15 percent on year

17:00

EDF colonel: Ukraine exploited Russian troop reorganization for fresh Kursk attack

16:21

Nearly 130 million passengers used Tallinn public transport in 2024

15:56

Equal treatment commissioner puzzled as justice minister withholds analysis

15:07

Supreme Court upholds convictions in Porto Franco case

14:29

Renovation work planned to prepare Tallinn Song Festival Grounds for summer

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

06.02

Elering: Estonia's electricity system is ready for desynchronization

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

06.02

Estonia gives Meta access to 4 billion words for large language model development Updated

08:25

USAID suspension puts Estonian aid projects on hold

05.02

Estonian chef on working for Saudi prince: The chaos scared me

12:25

Estonian Language Friends program open for new learners from Friday

05.02

Gallery: Estonian train makes first journey to Riga Central Station

06.02

Estonia's largest electric car charging station opens in Tallinn

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo