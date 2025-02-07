X!

Estonian ballerina Anna Roberta: Sometimes it's nice to use comedy on stage

Estonian National Ballet principal dancer Anna Roberta.
Estonian National Ballet principal dancer Anna Roberta. Source: Jack Devant
This month, the Estonian National Opera is set for a double bill of "Pulcinella" and "L'Heure Espagnole" in collaboration with the Opéra Comique from Paris. According to Anna Roberta, principal dancer of the Estonian National Ballet, the pairs production offers the dancers a rare opportunity to include humor in their performances.

"Pulcinella," is a humorous one-act opera with songs by Igor Stravinsky that first premiered in 1920 but is relatively unknown to Estonian audiences. It tells the story of a vivid commedia dell'arte character, rogue Pulcinella whose cheeky charm helps him to woo other men's lovers and saves him from intricate plans of revenge.

Maurice Ravel's short dance opera "L'Heure Espagnole," will be performed in the second act. Both productions will be being performed in this way for the first time in front of Estonian audiences. The production has been brought to Estonia in collaboration with the Paris Opéra Comique team, which includes the director, choreographer and artists.

"These are two completely different perspectives. Let's see if the Estonian audience will like it as much as the French audience. It's being staged by the Opéra Comique and directed by Guillaume Gallienne," said Linnar Looris, artistic director of the Estonian National Ballet.

According to Anna Roberta, principal dancer of the Estonian National Ballet, the double production offers dancers the chance for a change of pace. "It's also nice to dance with humor sometimes, because our current repertoire is otherwise rather melancholic, poignant and serious. In fact, it's fun to be a comedian on stage sometimes. I think it's an interesting opportunity for the audience to see the kinds of characters they haven't seen before," Roberta said.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

