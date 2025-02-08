X!

Central bank: Nearly 4.4 million foreign tourists visit Estonia in 2024

Cruise ships in port in Tallinn. July 2024.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
More than 4.37 million foreign tourists visited Estonia in 2024, spending a total of over €1.38 billion while here, the Bank of Estonia reported this week.

A total of 4,373,330 foreign visitors traveled to Estonia last year, up 11 percent on year. Spending by foreign tourists in Estonia in 2024 increased by €170 million on year to €1.384 billion.

During the same period, Estonian residents paid 3,105,761 visits abroad as tourists — up 3 percent on year — where they spent a combined €1.195 billion.

Statistical releases

The Bank of Estonia produces statistics on foreign travel in connection with the bank's task of compiling the balance of payments for Estonia, which includes the exports and imports of travel services.

Its statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the balance of payments for the fourth quarter of 2024 next month, and statistics for first quarter 2025 foreign travel in May.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

