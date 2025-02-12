EFIS 2025: Russia plans to revive Soviet 'nuclear winter theory' propaganda

Russia is aiming to revive Soviet-era propaganda about the threat of a "nuclear winter" to instill fear into the Western public – especially the USA, the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS) says in its newly published annual report .

The nuclear winter theory was widely discussed in the 1980s and was part of a Soviet KGB disinformation operation.

The spread of the theory created fertile ground for protests against Pershing II missiles. Hundreds of thousands rallied against NATO's decision to deploy ballistic missiles in West Germany to deter the Soviet Union and Warsaw Pact countries

"This effort is based on a scientific concept, widely discussed in the 1980s, which suggested that the use of nuclear weapons would trigger an artificial cooling of Earth's climate, with a drastic drop in temperatures leading to widespread famine and other catastrophic consequences. While once a popular scientific theory, the nuclear winter hypothesis was later heavily criticized for being based on flawed data, drawing arbitrary conclusions and suffering from ambiguity. It has since been revealed that the debate was sparked by a disinformation campaign orchestrated by the Soviet KGB to deter the US from deploying Pershing II missiles in Europe," the EFIS explained.

Now, Kremlin propagandists aim to revive the nuclear winter theory to instill fear in Western — and especially American – public opinion. The aim is to stop allies providing military aid to Ukraine.

"The Kremlin plans to launch a broader campaign that combines television with modern methods and platforms, such as YouTube, podcasts and carefully selected spokespersons with authoritative and "palatable" viewpoints. Their ideal strategy would be to recruit influential American science communicators to champion the nuclear winter theory. Similarly, in the 1980s, prominent Western scientists were enlisted to disseminate the idea, likely unaware of its KGB origins. According to our information, the Kremlin intended to wait for the outcome of the US presidential elections before fully (re) launching this campaign," the report says.

*****

What is the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service?

The main function of EFIS is to collect intelligence and to protect classified information.

The agency collects, analyses and delivers information on Estonia's external security threats. The information gathered by EFIS has a significant influence on Estonia's national defense and security policy making. EFIS is in the front line of national defense, as intelligence ensures early warning for events that pose a threat to us.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!