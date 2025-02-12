EFIS 2025: China-Russia ties deepening, influence expanding

Cooperation between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation has deepened since the latter's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began nearly three years ago, and Beijing even essentially considers Ukraine to be a part of Russia's sphere of influence, the Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS) has warned in its new report .

In its yearbook for 2025, published today, Wednesday, the agency noted that China would take the same stance toward Estonia, were Estonia to find itself in a similar situation to Ukraine's current one.

EFIS chief: China has provided sanctioned western components workaround

Foreign Intelligence Service director Kaupo Rosin noted that not only does China openly criticize the sanctions placed on Russia since the full-scale invasion began, but also that it is providing a sanctions workaround.

Rosin wrote: "China is aiding Russia in the game of drones by providing a route for Western components to reach the aggressor."

"China criticizes international sanctions on Russia, tacitly endorsing its citizens and companies engaging in business with Russia. China's interest lies in preventing Russia from losing the war in Ukraine, as such an outcome would represent a victory for its main rival, the U.S., and a setback for China's efforts to reshape the rules-based international order in favor of authoritarian regimes," Rosin went on

"Seeking to demonstrate that it is not isolated, currying favor with China is not the only focus of Russian officials. BRICS presidency in 2024 and the numerous events held under its framework provided Russia with a valuable platform to spread its propaganda and justify its war of conquest. In 2025, the Russian foreign ministry has opportunities to extend its "peace narratives" from South America to Africa and Asia," he added.

Strategic narratives between China and Russia becoming more aligned

According to the annual report, China and Russia's ideological and media cooperation has intensified and become more focused since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This cooperation is being coordinated at the highest political levels, with priority given to news dissemination, one outcome of which is portraying the war in a pro-Russian light in China's public information space.

"China's strategic narratives – those reflecting the authorities' overarching political beliefs and long-term objectives – widely portray the war not as Russian aggression against Ukraine but as a conflict between Russia and the U.S. and its allies, who are allegedly using Ukraine as a proxy to expand NATO and increase their influence in the region at the expense of Russian interests."

"In this narrative, Russia is depicted as having been compelled to initiate its 'special military operation' as a preventive action," the yearbook went on.

"When reporting on the war, Chinese media frequently uses Russian terminology, referring to the conflict as a "crisis" or "issue", and avoids focusing on the destruction caused by Russia or condemning its actions. At the same time, Chinese media actively criticizes the international sanctions imposed on Russia."

EFIS: Greater vigilance needed when working with Chinese research institutes

The EFIS yearbook also outlined Beijing's efforts to develop independent tech capabilities – capabilities which have previously relied on the West.

As a result, the authority warned that scientific cooperation with China requires increased attention to information security.

Experts say that cooperation with Chinese research institutions could lead to the transfer of sensitive information and technology to Chinese companies or the defense industry.

Collaborating with China on research projects requires heightened knowledge security, as sensitive information could be passed to Chinese businesses or the military, the yearbook notes.

China's scientific collaboration is often aligned with the Chinese Communist Party's geopolitical goals, with party organizations guiding and controlling research in universities.

"China's technological capabilities remain heavily dependent on the West, prompting President Xi Jinping to prioritize technological self-sufficiency as a strategic goal. However, growing Western resistance to scientific collaboration with China has made international educational and research partnerships especially significant for the CCP, as it works to strengthen Chinese universities' ties with foreign institutions to advance China's innovation and technological development in particular."

State-owned PRC companies often have strong ties to Communist Party

Chinese state-owned enterprises in Estonia should be assessed with awareness of their political ties to the Communist Party, as they operate as tools of Chinese strategy and ideology.

China's economic activities often serve CCP strategic goals, using embassies to expand influence.

Investments by Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in Estonia should be evaluated with a clear understanding of their deep politicization and strong ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). These enterprises are often required to carry out numerous strategic visions defined by the CCP, making them more akin to political instruments than traditional business entities.

China invests strategically to expand its influence, often prioritizing politics over economics.

China's state-owned enterprises in Estonia pose risks of technological dependence and direct ties to the Chinese government, including military and political influences, the yearbook concluded.

