X!

Riigikogu amends Estonia's positions on boosting Europe's defense readiness

News
Rail Baltica's Ülemiste Terminal under construction in Tallinn. Fall 2024.
Rail Baltica's Ülemiste Terminal under construction in Tallinn. Fall 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The European Union Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu on Friday approved Estonia's positions on strengthening Europe's civilian and military readiness with amendments concerning Rail Baltica and Via Baltica as well as the protection of underwater infrastructure.

The amendments approved at Friday's committee meeting underline the key role of completing the construction of both the Rail Baltica railway and Via Baltica highway in increasing Northern Europe's defense readiness, as well as the importance of cooperation between EU member states in the protection of underwater infrastructure and repair of damages to it, according to a press release.

According to MP Peeter Tali (Eesti 200), chair of the European Union Affairs Committee, Estonia's positions reinforce the will to decisively increase Europe's defense readiness.

"Estonia's positions are based on the report by former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and strongly support the actions of the EU and its member states to strengthen Europe's civil and military preparedness," Tali said.

"Cooperation with NATO is important for defense readiness and crisis resilience, but at the same time, the EU must avoid duplicating NATO and clearly take into account and support NATO's collective defense needs," he added.

Tali noted that the development of vital infrastructure for north-south connections, i.e. completing the construction of the Rail Baltica railway and Via Baltica highway, has an important and time-critical key role in strengthening Europe's civilian and military readiness.

"Currently, Latvia, Estonia and Finland are like island states in terms of connections," he acknowledged.

It was pointed out at Friday's meeting that the exchange of information should be promoted, and the threat picture conveyed to decision-makers. EU leaders do possess threat awareness, but it's still taking too much time and effort to implement ideas in member states. Estonia wants to give additional momentum to various initiatives by providing guidance to the new European Commission.

Also addressed Friday was the issue of boosting crisis resilience, and it was noted that military, hybrid, climate and pandemic threats all need to be taken into consideration. The Riigikogu committee noted that it is important to handle the prepositioning of supplies and acquisition of the necessary resources for coping in various crises. Estonia's positions underline that it must be possible to utilize the EU's common civil protection and rescue capabilities in the event of a military emergency, and that this threat must be taken into account in the prepositioning of supplies.

Regarding critical and vital underwater infrastructure, the European Union Affairs Committee emphasized the need to boost Estonia's ability to respond quickly to disruptions, as well as to detain vessels that have caused damage to such infrastructure. Estonia's positions also underline the need to establish a system in the EU that would allow for the rapid repair of underwater infrastructure.

Estonia supports actions that strengthen the EU's readiness to prevent subversion and sabotage by hostile third countries, make it more difficult to carry out such operations as well as enhance the punishment and political attribution of such activities.

The Riigikogu committee decided to amend Estonia's positions to highlight the importance of both Rail Baltica and Via Baltica. Estonia believes that the promotion and financing of military mobility, both by rail and by road, plays a vital role in increasing the EU's defense readiness.

The committee also added a position according to which it is necessary to speed up and enhance cooperation between member states in order to harmonize approaches to prosecuting the owners of vessels that have damaged underwater infrastructure as well as compensating for the damage caused.

The Estonian government's positions regarding boosting Europe's civilian and military readiness were presented by the Government Office's national security and defense coordination director Erkki Tori and European Union affairs director Katrin Juhandi.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:53

Riigikogu amends Estonia's positions on boosting Europe's defense readiness

11:41

Public transport lane planned for middle of Tallinn's Liivalaia tänav

10:37

ERR in Munich: War of words over democracy opens Munich Security Conference Updated

09:12

No Car-Free Avenue in Tartu this year

08:24

Estonian brand shines at New York Fashion Week, sells out in days

14.02

Price of natural gas falls but future hinges on political decisions

14.02

Raasuke's first task as EIS supervisory board chair is choosing new director

14.02

Daily: Diminishing Riigikogu, from decision-maker to 'rubber stamp'

14.02

Carnegie Hall's new season spotlights Estonian composer Arvo Pärt

14.02

Already soaring electricity price to grow by 50 percent in Estonia Saturday

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

14.02

Already soaring electricity price to grow by 50 percent in Estonia Saturday

14.02

Two Estonian nationals plead guilty in US$577M cryptocurrency fraud scheme

14.02

Minister: I told Pete Hegseth the US should not have made concessions to Russia

14.02

Income tax return season for individuals begins Saturday

14.02

Road to replace the 'Saatse Boot' connection through Russia in the planning stage

12.02

Estonian citizen injured in Lux Express bus crash dies in hospital

14.02

Kaja Kallas: Agreements cannot be made over the heads of Ukraine, Europe

14.02

EstLink 2 outage to cost consumers €50 million in February

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo