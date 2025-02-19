X!

Elering pays renewable energy producers €83 million in subsidies in 2024

News
Ministers Hanno Pevkur and Yoko Alender at the ceremonial opening of the Aidu wind farm, owned by the Sõnajalg brothers, in August 2024. Source: Raigo Pajula
News

Last year, Estonia's transmission system operator Elering collected over €82 million in renewable energy fees from consumers and paid nearly €83 million in renewable energy subsidies to producers. The largest recipient of these subsidies was Utilitas Tallinn Power Plant.

To finance renewable electricity subsidies, Elering collects a renewable energy fee from electricity consumers. Last year, the total amount collected from consumers reached €82.17 million.

Over the course of the year, Elering paid €82.79 million in renewable energy subsidies to producers. The largest subsidy payment, €8.12 million, went to the second phase of the Väo power plant, which is owned by OÜ Utilitas Tallinna Elektrijaam.

Enefit Green received €4.68 million for the Iru power plant, while Imavere Energia was paid €4.05 million in renewable energy subsidies for electricity production at the Imavere cogeneration plant.

Years ago, Aidu wind farm developers Oleg and Andres Sõnajalg clashed with the Ministry of Defense, which argued that the wind turbines, exceeding permitted height limits, interfered with air surveillance radars and signal intelligence. The turbines are now operational and the first phase of Aidu wind farm, owned by Aidu Infra OÜ, ranks fourth among the largest subsidy recipients with a total of €4.02 million.

In fifth place was the Mustamäe cogeneration plant, owned by Utilitas Tallinn AS.

The renewable energy subsidy scheme was introduced in 2007 through legislation passed by the Riigikogu under controversial circumstances to support the development of new renewable energy capacities. However, since 2021, this subsidy is no longer available for production units built after that year.

Electricity consumers ultimately cover the cost of the subsidy through their bills, with Elering responsible for distributing the funds.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

