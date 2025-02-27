X!

No-confidence motion against climate minister fails

Yoko Alender (Reform).
Yoko Alender (Reform). Source: Jürgen Randma/Office of the Riigikogu
A motion of no-confidence submitted against Climate Minister Yoko Alender (Reform) by opposition parties Center and EKRE on Thursday failed. It was supported by 21 MPs, a long way off the needed 51.

The motion of no confidence was primarily signed by MPs from the Center Party and the Conservative People's Party (EKRE). Additionally, independent MPs Jaak Valge, Leo Kunnas and Kalle Grünthal also supported it.

In total, the motion gained 21 signatures — the minimum required to initiate a no-confidence motion.

"We find it unacceptable that the public has been repeatedly and deliberately misled regarding the plan to allocate €2.6 billion in support of offshore wind farms. This massive financial commitment has been accompanied by misinformation, confusion and secrecy. We believe that all circumstances surrounding this plan must be thoroughly investigated and, if necessary, criminal proceedings should be initiated. Climate Minister Yoko Alender, who has been caught lying multiple times, must take political responsibility and step down," the parties stated in the motion.

"We see clear indications of corruption at the highest level in her actions, which has caused the entire government to lose credibility. Yoko Alender has stated at a government press conference that the Climate Ministry does not wish to share accurate data with the public regarding wind farm subsidies. We do not think it is right for the state to impose such a significant financial burden on taxpayers for decades based on classified data. We must ensure that the benefits of wind farms translate into genuinely lower electricity bills for households and businesses rather than merely generating profits for a select group of developers. Throughout this energy crisis, the minister has misled the public and presented false information, and under the incompetent leadership of Yoko Alender, the Ministry of Climate has failed in its duties," the statement reads.

"Additionally, Minister Alender bears joint responsibility for the short-sighted and corruption-tainted energy policy, which has rendered our industrial enterprises uncompetitive on the international market and led to Estonia's economy declining for 11 consecutive quarters," the statement further said.

Urmas Reinsalu, leader of Isamaa — the third opposition party in the Riigikogu — told ERR on Wednesday that before supporting a no-confidence motion against Alender, Isamaa wants clarity on the government's energy policy decisions.

In connection with this, Isamaa submitted a bill to the Riigikogu on Wednesday to establish an investigative committee to examine the circumstances that led the leaders of the governing parties to agree on a €2.6 billion state subsidy for offshore wind farms.

On Thursday, Reinsalu announced that Isamaa is demanding that Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) make an extraordinary appearance before the Riigikogu to address the government's energy policy decisions.

At the government's morning meeting, a decision was made to request that the Riigikogu leadership discuss the no-confidence motion against Climate Minister Yoko Alender at the earliest opportunity during Thursday's parliamentary session.

This article was updated to add the result of the vote.

