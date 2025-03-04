X!

Estonia pays €45,000 for access to soft power survey data

News
Tallinn in winter.
Tallinn in winter. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs paid €45,000 last year for access to the results of the Global Soft Power Index, which measures countries' reputation in key markets.

On February 20, the results of the Global Soft Power Index were published, which showed that Estonia fell eight places to 65.

EIS said the drop was due to Russia's inclusion in the study's panel of countries.

Asked if the survey is reliable, the agency's Head of Nation Branding Kata Varblane said the study is credible and methodologically reliable.

"The Soft Power Index data is used by most countries to measure their reputation, as it is one of the most comprehensive and cost-effective ways to study a country's image," she said.

The decision to include Russia in the panel was made by the research firm to provide countries with more data, Varblane added.

The research firm Brand Finance collects data every year on the reputation of all United Nations member states. The general results are freely available on their website.

Detailed data for specific markets about reputation and image trends can also be purchased from the company.

Estonia commissioned a detailed analysis for five key markets: Sweden, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, and Denmark, Varblane said. The cost was €45,000.

"In addition, Estonia's data was compared and analyzed alongside our neighboring countries Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Denmark, and Singapore," Varblane said. Data from Russia will not be purchased.

The study was funded using resources from the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:33

Academic: Languages not taught to computers will soon cease to exist

14:07

Skier Kaidy Kaasiku achieves career-best world championship result

14:06

Agency: Local government child protectors overlook risk factors too often

13:52

Did Estonian fuel retail Olerex knowingly ignore green requirements?

13:25

Electronic Travel Authorisation needed to visit UK from April 2

12:48

Prime minister critical of additional donated food bureaucracy initiative

12:21

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

11:52

Former minister: Cap needed on transferring budgetary resources from one year to the next

10:54

Pärnu bakeries serve up thousands of Shrove Tuesday vastlakuklid

10:15

Tallinn thinking about traffic safety before rental mopeds arrive

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

04.03

US pulls plug on two Estonian Refugee Council aid contracts

03.03

Moped rental service launches in Tallinn

03.03

Kaspar Viilup: While we didn't make the guest list in London, Baltics made the Oscars

04.03

Tallinn venues sign agreement to ensure sustainable nightlife development

13.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

12:21

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

03.03

Inequality creeping into Estonia through real estate prices

03.03

UK PM apologizes to Baltics after exclusion from Ukraine summit

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo