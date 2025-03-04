Estonia pays €45,000 for access to soft power survey data

The Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs paid €45,000 last year for access to the results of the Global Soft Power Index, which measures countries' reputation in key markets.

On February 20, the results of the Global Soft Power Index were published, which showed that Estonia fell eight places to 65.

EIS said the drop was due to Russia's inclusion in the study's panel of countries.

Asked if the survey is reliable, the agency's Head of Nation Branding Kata Varblane said the study is credible and methodologically reliable.

"The Soft Power Index data is used by most countries to measure their reputation, as it is one of the most comprehensive and cost-effective ways to study a country's image," she said.

The decision to include Russia in the panel was made by the research firm to provide countries with more data, Varblane added.

The research firm Brand Finance collects data every year on the reputation of all United Nations member states. The general results are freely available on their website.

Detailed data for specific markets about reputation and image trends can also be purchased from the company.

Estonia commissioned a detailed analysis for five key markets: Sweden, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, and Denmark, Varblane said. The cost was €45,000.

"In addition, Estonia's data was compared and analyzed alongside our neighboring countries Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Denmark, and Singapore," Varblane said. Data from Russia will not be purchased.

The study was funded using resources from the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

