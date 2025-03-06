Media: Tensions between Reform, SDE could lead to coalition reshuffle

Newspapers Postimees and Eesti Ekspress wrote on Thursday that ongoing tensions between Reform and junior coalition party SDE raise the possibility of a government reshuffle. SDE may even be booted out of the coalition.

Estonia's government is a three-party coalition of Reform, Eesti 200 and SDE. Reform is by far the biggest party.

Reform and Eesti 200 have 52 seats between them – one more than the minimum 51 needed for a majority – which means they could form a coalition without SDE.

Both papers cite a social media post published by Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) on Wednesday, criticising Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Piret Hartman (SDE) for wanting to introduce additional restrictions for food donation.

But they wrote the underlying issue is the coalition's stagnating approval ratings and the deadlock on several major issues across different ministries.

SDE are seen to be blocking progress on the coalition's stated aim to reduce bureaucracy, one unnamed source told Eesti Ekspress. Ideological disagreements between the parties have also intensified recently.

Tensions peaked over the botched offshore wind farm support scheme which was scrapped last month, with SDE reportedly trying to shift the blame to the Ministry of Climate, led by Reform Party member Yoko Alender, Eesti Ekspress reports.

Kristen Michal and Lauri Läänemets. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Additionally, SDE's stance on removing voting rights for stateless residents has also created frustration within Reform. While Reform and Eesti 200 want to ban stateless residents from voting, SDE does not.

With Michal now publicly criticizing SDE, Eesti Ekspress said this can only result in one of two outcomes for the Reform Party: either SDE backs down or the party is removed from the coalition.

The paper said several MPs close to decision-making circles believe Michal may carry out a reshuffle before the summer.

The prime minister did not rule this out in a comment to Eesti Ekspress: "Every successful organization undergoes refreshes from time to time, and a good manager does renovations when needed. This should be seen the same way, things need to start moving in the right direction and quickly."

Postimees looked at the coalition maths. Reform and Eesti 200 could continue together in a two-party coalition, but Eesti 200's low ratings create a big problem. If the coalition carries on with Reform and SDE then the same problems will continue.

The paper said Isamaa – the most popular opposition party – could join, but risks remain and the party may not be interested.

"Their approval rating is currently 30 percent, largely because they have not had to govern or make unpopular decisions," Postimees notes, adding Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu may find himself in a strong position after the local elections.

--

