Eesti 200, Reform ministers urge Social Democrats to fight bureaucracy

Eesti 200 minister Kristina Kallas and Reform Party minister Signe Riisalo recently stressed the importance of tackling bureaucracy, and criticized the Social Democrats (SDE) for stalling several initiatives. The SDE's own minister Vladimir Svet, however, maintained that his party's ministers also consider reducing bureaucracy important.

"Estonia's economy has returned to growth," Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said at Thursday's government press conference.

"This good news came from the fourth quarter economic growth results, but the recovery of our economy is being significantly hindered by our overregulated business environment," she continued. "And unfortunately, we're currently in a situation where, despite the fact that the government has set a goal in the coalition agreement to reduce regulations that hinder business activity, we currently haven't made much headway — and that is concerning."

According to the Eesti 200 minister, every week has brought news to the contrary — of new plans to introduce further regulations. "I think we in the government need to seriously sit down and make some fundamental decisions about this," she noted.

One example she cited was a proposal fielded last month by Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) to introduce new training requirements for nail and eyelash technicians.

"This is currently on the ministers' desk," Kallas said. "I have made it very clear that I don't see the need for this kind of regulation; right now, we don't have a problem that this would solve. As a minister, I will most likely not endorse this regulation, considering the rationale for the need for this regulation is very flimsy."

Ironically, immediately after discussing the need to reduce regulations, the education and research minister announced a new regulation that had just been approved by the government.

"We approved and are sending to the Riigikogu amendments to the Securities Market Act, which stem from the implementation of principles agreed upon in the EU regarding the supervisory boards of publicly traded companies," Kallas announced.

"In Estonia, these regulatory changes affect 12 companies," she noted. "This regulation will stipulate that no more than 60 percent of [a company's] board and supervisory board members should be of one gender, and that the underrepresented gender should account for at least 40 percent."

She added that if a publicly traded company does not make the effort and fails to meet the gender distribution requirement, it may be fined by inspection authorities. A company will not be fined, however, if it fails to meet the requirement but has made a genuine effort to do so.

Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE) emphasized that the coalition's Social Democratic ministers are likewise working within their fields to reduce bureaucracy.

"Our main message is that we are ready to work toward reducing bureaucracy," Svet said. "We are prepared to sit down with our partners and discuss how to make things better and more efficient. We have no disagreements on this matter."

Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform) said that despite the government's efforts to devise measures for reducing bureaucracy, several initiatives nonetheless remain on hold.

"What's needed are decisions, whether it's an exception for the availability of skilled labor, making employment contracts more flexible, simplifying environmental restrictions or various other similar matters," Riisalo noted.

"In terms of revitalizing the economy and cutting bureaucracy, decisions have been put on hold, and that certainly isn't good," the social protection minister pointed out. "I very much hope that the discussion taking place here today, or more broadly in society, will help our partners understand that [our] agreement is meant to be fulfilled. And I very much hope we can step up the pace and efficiency of this process."

